Races have developed throughout Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde counties after filing ended Friday.
Tyrrell County
Though there will be no primary, there will be a race for Tyrrell County Commissioners.
Two incumbents – one Democrat and one Republican – have filed to seek re-election, along with a Democratic challenger.
Incumbents Jordan R. Davis (R) and Nina Basnight Griswell (D) are seeking re-election to their posts on the county commission. Also filing for a spot on the board is Brenda Respass-Wynn, who is running for the office.
Three seats on the Tyrrell County Board of Education will be available in the coming election, with six candidates vying for those positions.
All three incumbents – Karen Clough, Carlos Armstrong and Robin Dunbar – will be seeking re-election in the May voting. There will also be three newcomers seeking posts on the board, including D.M. “Matt” Bryan, B.B. Hopkins and Joni Marie Liverman.
Tyrrell County Sheriff R. Kevin Sawyer, a Democrat, is unopposed in his bid for re-election, as is Democratic Clerk of Superior Court Angie Etheridge Sexton.
Washington County
Washington County will see races for two of the county commission seats.
With William R. “Bill” Sexton not filing for re-election, three people are seeking the At-Large Commission seat. There will be a primary on the Democratic side pitting Larry M. Norman of Roper against Jerry Phelps of Plymouth.
The winner will advance to the general election to face Republican John C. Spruill of Roper.
Incumbent District 2 Commission Julius Walker Jr. will seek re-election to the post. He is being challenged by Republican Deborah Cable of Roper.
The third Washington County Commissioner up for re-election is Democrat Tracey A. Johnson, who is running unopposed.
On the county board of education, only three people filed for office. They include At-Large Member Carlos Riddick, a Democratic incumbent, seeking re-election along with District 2 board member Lois Clark.
In District 1, Democrat Sherri Gilliam of Plymouth filed as a Democrat. No opposition filed, including incumbent Jerry Phelps.
Both Sheriff Johnny Barnes and Clerk of Superior Court Brian Keith Phelps filed to retain their posts. Neither Democrat is opposed.
Due to delayed elections, the Plymouth Town Council will be elected during the May primary.
In the non-partisan race, former Mayor Brian Roth is the only candidate for the mayor’s post. Incumbent first-term Mayor Vershumn Hawkins did not file for re-election.
Three people – including two incumbents – have filed to represent Ward 1. They include current council members Deborah Brooks and Donsenia Teel. They will be joined on the ballot by John Alfred Tharps Sr.
Two people are seeking the Ward 2 seats on the board, including incumbent Danny Wobbleton. He will be joined on the ballot by Gregory Boston. Incumbent James “Chubby” Arnold did not file for re-election.
In Ward 3 incumbents Kim Williams and Mary Ann Byers are seeking re-election to their posts. No other candidate filed.
Hyde County
In Hyde County, no candidate filed for the Currituck Township post, though incumbent M. Shannon Swindell is an unaffiliated candidate who would have to file by petition.
In the Swan Quarter Township, one Democrat and one Republican have filed for the post to replace Goldie Topping, who was appointed to serve out the term of her late husband, James “Little Brother” Topping.
The Democrat is Eyleen Gibbs Brooks and the Republican is Jan Moore. They will meet in the November General Election.
Republican Aleta Cox and Democrat Lindsey Mooney will each seek re-election to their posts as At-Large members of the school board.
Angie Todd will be unopposed in her bid to continue Representing the Ocracoke District on the board. The Democrat was the only one to file.
In addition, Chanta Gibbs-Rickard will file to fill the unexpired At-Large term she was appointed to.
Three other incumbents will seek re-election unopposed in Hyde County. They include Sheriff Carl “Guire” Cahoon, Clerk of Court Brandy C. Pugh and Register of Deeds E. Marita Lewis-Spencer. All are Democrats.
District
Washington, Hyde and Tyrrell counties are in Judicial District 2. Three candidates are seeking re-election in unopposed bids in the district including District Court Judges Darrell B. Cayton Jr. (D-Washington) and Regina Rodgers Parker (D-Williamston), and District Attorney Seth Edwards (D-Washington).
Tyrrell and Washington counties also fall in State House District 1, where incumbent Republican Ed Goodwin is the only candidate to file for office.
Hyde County is now in House District 79 where incumbent Republican Keith Kidwell is being challenged by Ed Hege of New Bern. The winner of the Republican primary will likely be the representative as no Democrat or Libertarian filed.
Washington and Hyde counties are in N.C. Senate District 1 where two Republican incumbents are now pitted against each other. The Republicans – Chowan County Sen. Bob Steinburg and Pamlico County Sen. Norman Sanderson – will meet in the primary with the winner likely becoming the district’s winner as no other candidate has filed.
Tyrrell County is in Senate District 3, which is currently represented by Democratic Sen. Ernestine Bazemore of Bertie County. She is being challenged in the primary by Valerie Jordan of Warren County, who currently serves on the state transportation board.
The winner of that race will advance to the General Election to meet State Rep. Bobby Hanig of Powell’s Point, who is trying to move from the House to the Senate.
There are also a number of candidates seeking the U.S. Senate seat being left vacant by the retirement of Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
The likely Democratic nominee – Cheri Beasley of Raleigh – is a former N.C. Supreme Court Justice. While she is the presumptive nominee, there are 11 other candidates.
The Republican primary is likely to be more competitive with four high-profile candidates including former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, Congressman Ted Budd, former Congressman Mark Walker and Marjorie Eastman, a Cary Republican who has been backed by several organizations.
Another contest in which no incumbent will run is the First Congressional District where longtime Rep. G.K. Butterfield is retiring. There will be a host of candidates, both Democrat and Republican to seek the seat.
On the Democratic side, the two most well-known candidates are longtime State Sen. Don Davis of Snow Hill and former state Sen. Erica Smith of Henrico. Smith, who had long been running for the U.S. Senate, changed course to file for the Congressional seat. Sen. Davis has long been considered a likely candidate when Rep. Butterfield retired.
The will be joined on the ballot for the Democratic nomination by Julian C. Bishop of Garner, who does not reside in the district, and Jason Albert Spriggs of Henderson.
On the Republican side, the most recognizable name is that of Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. He will be opposed for the Republican nomination by Martin County resident Brad Roberson (no relation) and Sandy Smith, who lost to Rep. Butterfield in the 2020 election.
Also filing for the Republican nomination are Will Aiken of Henderson, Billy Strickland of Goldsboro, Henry Williams II of Greenville and Ernest Reeves of Greenville.
Washington and Tyrrell counties are in the first Congressional District.
In the third Congressional District, where Hyde County is, Republican incumbent Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville is being challenged by four members of his own party. They include George J. Papastrat of Richlands, Brian Michael Friend of Wilmington (who does not reside in the district), Eric Earhart of Eure and Tony Cowden of Harrells.
The winner of that crowded field will advance to the General Election to meet the winner on the Democratic side, where Barbara D. Gaskins of Washington will square off with Joe Swartz of Swansboro.
The primary election is set for May 17.