Fire destroys Hyde County home

SWAN QUARTER – Firefighters battled a blaze Feb. 8 that destroyed a home in Hyde County.
Swan Quarter Fire Chief Jeff Stotesberry said he believes an electrical short on the front porch may have started the fire at 624 Mapletown Lane, which is a few miles outside Swan Quarter and a short hop away from the Richmond Missionary Baptist Church by US 264.
No one was hurt, but the house was total loss with heavy smoke and heat damage. Heat was so intense, that a nearby home sustained some outer damage. Firefighters were on scene for more than four hours.
Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family – Brenda O’Neal and her son.
Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and Engelhard Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
On another note, any fire chief from Engelhard to Columbia to Creswell who wants to send this country editor notes about fundraisers or fires, please reach out to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
On a related note, the ranks of volunteer fire departments have dwindled over the years, so please consider joining your local fire department. It’s a good way to serve the community.