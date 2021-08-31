ELIZABETH CITY – The Food Bank of the Albemarle will join Feeding America’s Hunger Action Campaign in September to ensure food isn’t an impossible choice for over 48,000 people facing hunger in northeastern North Carolina.
The Food Bank of the Albemarle and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger.
Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.
September marks the 14th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including the Food Bank of the Albemarle and over 100 partner food pantries and meal programs in northeastern North Carolina, has organized the annual call to action.
This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs.
“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat. For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It’s often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”
During the month of September, people across northeastern North Carolina can get involved in the movement by learning, committing and speaking up about ways to end hunger.
Contact state and local representatives and let them know how important the issue of hunger is in the community.
Organize a traditional food drive, or a virtual fundraising food drive during the month of September.
Volunteer during the month of September at the food bank or a local food pantry.
A food pantry in the area can be found at www.afoodbank.org.
Volunteer at the Food Bank of the Albemarle on Friday, Sept. 17 for Hunger Action Day.
Hunger Action Month is a time to mobilize to end hunger. Participants can choose to donate or advocate.
About the Food Bank of the Albemarle
The mission of the Food bank of the Albemarle is to fight hunger and poverty in the 15-county service area in northeastern North Carolina. The organization is a regional clearinghouse for the collection and distribution of food and grocery items to 100 hunger-relief partners operating 145 unique programs. Food Bank of the Albemarle serves Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties. For more information, call 252-335-4035 or visit www.afoodbank.org.