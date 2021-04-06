FAIRFIELD – Retired Fairfield Fire Chief Lindsey Glenn Mooney Jr. passed away April 1 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern. He was 80.
Mooney helped build the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall and he served as their first chief for many years. Mooney was also active in many other Hyde County organizations over the years and will be missed by all who knew him.
Monday, Columbia and Swan Quarter volunteer fire departments honored Mooney by hanging an American flag high in the air between two ladder trucks parked across from each other on Route 94.
According to Mooney’s obituary, he was a graduate of West Hyde High school, class of 1959. Mooney attended East Carolina University before joining the US Coast Guard in 1960 where he served eight years.
Started in 1985, Mooney was one of the founders of the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department where he served as the first fire chief and assisted with the station’s construction. Mooney was a certified North Carolina Emergency Medical Technician for many years and he was a dedicated CPR instructor.
“He was the backbone of the community as far as the fire department goes,” said Fairfield Fire Chief Floyd Butt. “Mooney was very community oriented. He served many years as chief. His legacy is his leadership and how he was one of the founders of the fire department.”
Mooney was a charter member of the Mattamuskeet Jaycees; he served several years on the Wachovia Bank board and the Hyde County Farm Bureau Board. Glenn was actively involved in the Hyde County 4H program, especially in the Hyde County Livestock show. For 36 years, he contributed to his county as a Pork Producer and member of the North Carolina Pork Producers Association. For 12 years, he was also a member of the Albemarle Cattleman Association. Mooney also served on the OA Peay School Advisory Board.
“Glenn has been a positive part of the community for a long time” Hyde County Commissioner Ben Simmons said. “I would consider him a most upstanding citizen who has been a big part of the Fairfield community my whole life. I don’t remember a function he wasn’t part of – Easter egg hunt, fundraisers, everything.”
Simmons shared a recent conversation he had with Mooney’s grandson, Kyle.
“Easter egg hunt in Fairfield – it was a total testament to who he was. I don’t ever remember an Easter egg hunt where he wasn’t there. Kyle said his grandfather told the family one thing – ‘If I die before the Easter egg hunt, you got to go.’ That says a whole lot about who he was. That and he was always trying to help people. Even before Fairfield had a fire department, if there was a house fire, he would be there. He was always happy and helping people out.”