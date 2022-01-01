The Etheridge family has been in the oil and gasoline business for nearly 90 years, a legacy that has spanned four generations.
Tommy Etheridge has many fond memories of his father, T. Etheridge, and how his father’s business grew over the years to meet new demands in Engelhard’s fishing and agricultural setting.
T., or Thomas Jefferson Etheridge (1913-1986), was born in South Mills to Joseph Gordon and Margaret (Bartlett) Etheridge.
In 1930, seventeen-year-old T. left Gates County for Hyde County where he went to work at the Roeder Mill in the Dark Woods community operating the mill commissary first established by his father.
In July, 1934, T. became one of Engelhard’s newest entrepreneurs when he purchased for $1,000 an oil business, a Texaco station, from Sam H. Spencer, a salesman for the Texas Oil Company.
Then, in October, 1934, T. married Agnes Spencer (1915-2015) and together they raised their children Alice Fay and Thomas Jefferson (Tommy) Etheridge Jr.
“When Daddy bought this business, he was twenty years old,” said Tommy. “The Texaco Company wouldn’t take his check for $500 because he owed them $1,000 and had to wait until he was twenty-one to write the two checks for the products he needed.”
As automobile sales and motoring grew more popular, not only did automobiles demand more attention, but so did motorists who were driving farther as roadways improved and grew.
To draw more interest, T.’s July, 1944 business advertisement in the Hyde County Herald read: “We Are Prepared to Wash and Grease Your Car. Let Us Give You a Good Job.”
While Tommy stated that his father sold more oil than gasoline because automobiles burnt more oil, his father also adapted his service station to fulfill customers’ needs by providing auto accessories, batteries, drinks, cigarettes and even hand-dipped ice cream.
According to Tommy, his father owned a dock and tanks where Sammy Williams’s dock is now.
He said that when he was fourteen years old, he’d assist his father by filling boat tanks.
“I’d have two or three boats or sometimes five or six backed in,” remembered Tommy. “But I’d fill all those tanks up and go to Daddy’s to tell him how much I’d put in and he’d make the ticket. Sometimes we’d put out 2,000 gallons from 4 o’clock in the afternoon until 10 o’clock that night.”
In 1958, when Tommy was eighteen, his father had the new flat-roof station constructed that not only included a mechanic’s bay for changing oil and tires, but another bay for washing cars.
“When I came home in 1961, I put on the uniform, pumped the gas, washed the windshield, vacuumed the car, changed the oil and the tires,” Tommy recalled. “A gallon of gas cost 23 cents. Sometimes we’d wash fifteen cars a day, a dollar and a half a piece.”
Aside from the service station, T. and Tommy frequently delivered kerosene to homes and businesses, which was used as heating oil before they switched to LP gas in 1975.
“I’d take the five-gallon tank and fill it to the marker, remove it, and fill two more. He’d bring back the empty tanks and carry two more,” explained Tommy. “Daddy had to step high up on a bar and pour the kerosene in a 55-gallon barrel using a funnel. He finally got an air-cooled motor on the side of the truck so he could pump kerosene.”
In 1964, Tommy married Barbara Midyette and together they raised their sons, Jay and Randy, who now run the family business. Barbara has also worked for the business in different roles over the years.
Similar to Tommy, after graduating high school and college, each family member has had the opportunity to pursue other interests before joining the business full-time.
“I can say one thing about my two boys,” Barbara said, “they know this business from stem to stern because at a young age they started at the bottom.”
Starting at the bottom meant picking up trash and painting tanks that eventually led to work more suitable for their age and experience — pumping gas, washing windshields, carrying 100-pound cylinders, delivering fuel, changing oil, changing tires and working as a mechanic and clerk.
“Randy and I really built the tire business,” said Jay. “We were selling twenty-five to thirty tires a week. I know we were selling a hundred a month because the tire company gave us a computer to run inventory and make orders.”
The year 1986 presented challenges for the Etheridge family. Not only did a tornado blow through that summer with winds strong enough to cause structural damage, but T. passed away in September.
Shortly thereafter, the station was rebuilt on the same foundation. Then, in 1987, T. J.’s Restaurant was added, which operated until 2001.
Regarding the business, Randy stated that you cannot stay the same.
“If you want to stay viable you have to keep evolving, changing and staying up with the times,” he insisted.
The Ethco Service Station not only offers self-service gasoline and diesel as well as a full-service mechanic’s shop, but is also a convenience store and sells North Carolina Education Lottery tickets.
Etheridge Oil & Gas, Inc. also provides appliance installation and service, including tankless water heaters, selling and servicing air conditioners, gas piping systems and plumbing for whole-house generators.
A lot of fond memories have been built among the Etheridge family, their employees and customers.
“We’ve had some really good people work and help build our business. Without them we would not be where we are today,” Barbara said. “Even without the two secretaries we would have a hard time doing our business. They play a big part.”
“Tyius Watson has been a real asset to our business, too,” said Jay.
Little could T. know nearly ninety years ago how his business would not only involve every family member who would go on to play an important part, but how this business would so greatly impact Engelhard and other Hyde County residents in the decades to come.
Jay’s oldest son, Drake, is now the fourth generation working at T.’s business.
“I’ve always been around here. I’ve learned things over the years that I didn’t realize I was learning,” said Drake. “I’ve learned all kinds of skills doing my work. It’s a lifestyle more than anything.”
“Granddaddy T.’s business began in humble beginnings when it was simple,” said Randy. “I think it’s a testament for each generation and what they’ve been able to do with the business when it was their turn. I think Jay and myself have done what we’ve had to do, what we’ve wanted to do, and we have a vision of where we want to go. I don’t know what Drake and his vision will be. He’ll make his own.”
“It’s special in that someone has given me a way to provide,” Jay stated about his role in being the third generation to run this business. “I think the most valuable thing that allows us to be successful is the reputation that was built a long time ago.”
Equally important, Tommy is proud of his sons and grandson for carrying the family business into the future.
“They are educated and they have common sense,” said Tommy. “Their ideas are better than mine.”
Their combined knowledge, education, experience and reputation for quality service, passed down from generation to generation, have bolstered their business in which each new generation is made stronger by the past generation in their service to the customer and the community.
Etheridge Oil & Gas, Inc. is located at 34970 U.S. 264, Engelhard and they can be either contacted at (252) 925-4301 or through their website at https://www.etheridgeoilandgas.com/.
