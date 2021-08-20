Some may say there’s nothing to do in rural Eastern North Carolina.
Wildlife lovers beg to differ.
There are three kinds of bears in North America, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission. Those are polar bear, brown or grizzly bear and the black bear.
Black bear are the only species found in North Carolina or anywhere in the eastern United States.
According to some sources, Coastal North Carolina is home to the world’s largest black bears and the Albemarle-Pamlico peninsula reportedly has the highest density of black bears anywhere in the world, averaging four bears per square mile.
People travel from near and far, many armed with cameras and tripods, in hopes of their own encounter with a bear. And we’re not talking Yogi.
Craig Daniels of Farm Life would be considered a regular bear watcher. He shares his appreciation of wildlife and love of photography with his family and friends, documenting many of his visits on social media.
Bear watching, along with birds and other wildlife, has always been special to Daniels and his family – but the opportunity to be outside took on an even bigger meaning this past year.
“When the world seemed to be at a standstill during COVID, it meant more than ever just to get in my truck with family members — or right by myself — and ride to the refuge to try and find bears, (and other wildlife) to photograph,” Daniels explained.
For Daniels and family, it is a true adventure.
“The great thing about it is you never know what’s around the next turn,” he said.
The refuge Daniels referred to is the Pungo Unit of Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.
The Pungo Unit is 12,350 acres in size and includes land in Hyde and Washington Counties in North Carolina. The purpose of the Pungo Unit, originally established as Pungo National Wildlife Refuge in 1963, is to provide habitat for migratory, wintering waterfowl.
However, it’s claim to fame has become its big, furry residents.
Crops grown in the area and throughout eastern North Carolina — such as corn, sweet potatoes, peanuts, watermelon and much more — are favorite meals for the residential bears.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, who manage the refuge, remind visitors they should never attempt to feed the bears they have come to watch.
Although feeding the bears could be well intended, this could result in bears losing their fear of people which may lead to them having to be put down.
Additional things to keep in mind when visiting the bears:
• Do not get anywhere near cubs. Their mother is usually close by and doesn’t
like it;
• Try not to startle a bear. They have fair eyesight and hearing and a very keen sense of smell, but can still be surprised sometimes;
• Keep all food in a part of the vehicle that will make it difficult for bears to smell, like the trunk bears have damaged unattended vehicles on the refuge while trying to get to food inside.;
• Treat trash, and anything else that might smell tasty to bears, the same as food;
• And, of course, please take trash out with you.
According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the black bear is actually a shy and non-aggressive animal that strives to avoid human contact in most cases.
The Get Bear Smart Society encourages people to get more familiar with the meaning of bear posture to better understand what the animals are really up to.
For example, some mistakenly assume a bear is about to become aggressive when they stand on their hind legs. Experts say this is simply the bears way of showing curiosity or seeking more information on what they are smelling or hearing.
According to Cherokee legend, bears are the keepers of dreams. Locally, bears are the keepers of many photographer’s attentions on a regular basis.
“Areas like the Pungo refuge are drawing more and more people, it seems over the last year or two,” according to Daniels.
He said visitors range from professional photographers to hobbyists.
“It’s a great area to go to see all kinds of wildlife. Black bears are certainly a big draw, but I’ve met several folks that come to photograph different kinds of birds and like myself, photograph anything that presents itself,” Daniels explained.
“Over the last few years I’ve been able to meet people from all over eastern North Carolina, including Onslow County and the Raleigh area. The spring and summer even draw people from other eastern states for the bears as it does during the winter for the tundra swans and snow geese,” he continued.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission provides tips for photographing wildlife on their website, www.ncwildlife.org, under their Outdoor Activities tab.