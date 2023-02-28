MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

The hearing will be held in-person at the Hyde County Government Center, 30 Oyster Creek Road, Swan Quarter and by WebEx.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.