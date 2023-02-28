...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Hearing set for proposed shellfish leases in Hyde Co.
MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Hyde County at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.
The hearing will be held in-person at the Hyde County Government Center, 30 Oyster Creek Road, Swan Quarter and by WebEx.
Ocracoke Salt Company, LLC (Dylan L. Bennink, agent) has applied for a 1.46-acre bottom lease (21-045BL) and water column lease (21-046WC) east of Bluff to Long Shore.
Carraway Oyster Company, LLC (Richard A. Carraway, agent) has applied for a 5.69-acre bottom lease (21-054BL) and water column lease (21-055WC) in Abel Bay.
Ryan Bell has applied for a 0.78-acre bottom lease (22-017BL) and water column lease (22-018WC) north of Caffee Bay.
Mary Ellen Allen has applied for a 2.05-acre bottom lease (22-054BL) and water column lease (22-055WC) in Back Creek.
The public may comment on the above lease applications in person at the hearing or by WebEx. To facilitate online comments, the Division is asking those who wish to speak via WebEx to pre-register at https://deq.nc.gov/hyde-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-speaker-registration by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Those who wish to comment in-person should sign up on-site the night of the hearing.