High Tides Preserves Hyde History

Spring issue of High Tides highlights the Carter family in Hyde County, a look at early schools in the county, a 1922 road trip, and much more
The Hyde County Historical & Genealogical Society has just released its 83rd edition of the society’s journal, High Tides. The society publishes two journals each year, in the spring and fall.
This spring edition has fifteen articles plus some abstracts from Hyde County Deed Book I. The feature article written by Editor Linda Gray Mayo was a nineteen-page article on the early Carter family and especially David Miller Carter (1830-1879) who was born in Hyde County, a great-grandson of Peter Carter.
David Miller Carter was the son of David Carter, Jr. and Sarah Lindsay Spencer. David Miller was a graduate of the University of North Carolina and became a law partner of Richard S. Donnell in Washington, North Carolina.
The story tells of the story of his marriage, his service in the Civil War, his representation of Beaufort County in the legislature, and detailed information from his collection of papers in the UNC library.
Information is also provided from his estate files, and on his genealogy from his father through David Miller’s generation. In the issue, letters from his brothers William Sylvester Carter and Henry Clay Carter are provided, and the article concludes by listing tidbits from David Miller Carter’s children.
The journal also has other articles on the Carter family, and an eight-page story of the Burrus boys telling of four brothers who became college graduates with little financial support from home, written by one of the brothers, William Sylvester Burrus. Society member Maldine Whitaker Wallace wrote an article about David and Mamie Gibbs and his service in World War II.
Editor R. S. Spencer, Jr. supplied articles about ring tournaments in Hyde County, a ten-hour trip from Lake Landing to Aurora in 1922, and some historical letterheads from Middleton among other articles. Editor Betty Mann continued her abstractions of Hyde County Deed Book I and has deed abstracts in each issue of the journal.
Copies of the spring High Tides are available at Spencer Home Center in Engelhard.
For information, please call 252-542-0000 or go to the Society’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/HydeCountyHistorialAndGenealogical Society/ or http://www.ncgenweb.us/hyde/HYDE.HTM
The mission of the Society is to preserve and record the history of Hyde County and its people. Memberships are available and anyone interested in the history of Hyde County can contact the Society at POB 517, Engelhard, NC 27824.