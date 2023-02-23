SWAN QUARTER- Officials with Hyde County Schools (HCS) have announced the school system has signed a partnership agreement with WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of accredited nonprofit Western Governors University. As part of the agreement, WGU North Carolina will provide flexible, personalized learning pathways for HCS staff who wish to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

HCS staff will also be able to apply for WGU’s K-12 Partner Scholarships, valued at $2,500. WGU will provide webinar training, print and digital materials to HCS employees to ensure an understanding of the educational opportunities at WGU.

