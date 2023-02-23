...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Hyde County Schools partners with WGU North Carolina
SWAN QUARTER- Officials with Hyde County Schools (HCS) have announced the school system has signed a partnership agreement with WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of accredited nonprofit Western Governors University. As part of the agreement, WGU North Carolina will provide flexible, personalized learning pathways for HCS staff who wish to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
HCS staff will also be able to apply for WGU’s K-12 Partner Scholarships, valued at $2,500. WGU will provide webinar training, print and digital materials to HCS employees to ensure an understanding of the educational opportunities at WGU.
“As a district that values lifelong learning, we are excited to partner with WGU North Carolina to support our teachers and staff as they continue their own learning journey,” said HCS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Melanie Shaver. “Hyde County Schools’ most important work is ensuring that students and staff have access and opportunities to learn and grow, and we are grateful for the partnership with WGU North Carolina that expands our capacity to offer and encourage these opportunities.”
“Hyde County Schools is a perfect example of a school system that is committed to continual growth and improvement, and this partnership embodies that mindset,” said Ben Coulter, Ed.D., Chancellor of WGU North Carolina. “Our online, competency-based model is a good fit for teachers and staff who want to continue their education affordably and at a time that works best for them. They can log in anytime – before school, in the evening or on the weekend – and complete coursework at their own pace.”
Founded in 1997, WGU is a fully accredited, nonprofit online university offering more than 80 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in K-12 education, IT, healthcare and business. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). WGU’s Teachers College is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP).
Tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most degree programs. As a competency-based university, WGU offers students the option to take as many courses as they want per term with the consent of their assigned program mentor.
The university has more than 150,000 students enrolled nationwide, including more than 4,400 in North Carolina. Nearly 7,000 WGU graduates reside across all 100 counties in the state.
In the midst of all the beauty and enchanting history that is Hyde County, the Hyde County Public School System is a small, progressive school system committed to educating students and providing support for teachers.
Hyde County is perched on the eastern edge of North Carolina with an aquatic boundary that includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Pamlico Sound, and the Pungo, Alligator, and Long Shoal Rivers.
The tranquil, rural landscape of the Mainland is accessible by road and ferry.
The Outer Banks are rugged barrier islands that stretch south from the Virginia border along the North Carolina coast. Tucked away between Hatteras Island to the north and the now deserted Portsmouth Island to the south, lies Ocracoke Island. It awes visitors with its many miles of windswept sands, picturesque harbor and unique shops.
Both Mainland and Ocracoke have friendly folk, enchanting villages, and unmatched outdoor opportunities. Hyde County is an area rich in history and close connections between its people, land, and water.
About WGU North Carolina
WGU North Carolina is a fully accredited, nonprofit online university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, WGU is recognized as a highly effective, competency-based postsecondary education model. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu.