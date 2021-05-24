The Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department (SQVFD) put the finishing touches on their Hyde County Courthouse Bell Project this week.
The permanent display for the old Hyde County Courthouse bell includes a time capsule to be opened in 2069 and nine “In Honor Of” or “In Memory of” park benches.
The display itself is dedicated to the people of Hyde County. The small park area has been dubbed the “Hyde County Watermen’s Park” and is dedicated to the county’s past and present hardworking commercial fishermen.
The display is located in the greenway between the old and new courthouses in Swan Quarter at 30 Oyster Creek Road.
SQVFD Chief Jeffrey Stotesberry was elated that the project was finally completed.
“We had a couple of hurricanes and a pandemic that slowed the project down, but without the support of our community and others with a love for Hyde County, we’d have never been able to pull this off at all.”