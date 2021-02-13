As of Feb. 12, the COVID-19 counts are as follows:
• Active Cases 13
• Recovered Cases 607
• Deaths 8
• TOTAL COUNT 628
Clearly, community spread of COVID-19 is decreasing in Hyde County. Of the total count, 40% of cases are individuals between the ages of 25-49 years old; males have made up 62%; more whites have been diagnosed than African Americans or Latino; and, 75% have NOT been hospitalized.
People should continue to practice the 3 Ws and get their COVID vaccination as soon as eligible. The current vaccine eligibility for all people who reside in North Carolina, work in North Carolina, or receive ongoing health care in North Carolina is based on the criteria below:
• People 65 years of age and older
• Health Care Workers
Effective February 24, 2021, if you are a Childcare employee or a School employee, you are eligible for the vaccine, too. Please, call 252-926-4467 to schedule an appointment for your COVID vaccine if you wish to get your shot in Swan Quarter at the Health Department.
If you wish to use the Ocracoke Health Center, their number is 252-489-3622.
The Engelhard Medical Center can be reached at 252-925-7000.
After receiving your shot, you must continue to practice the 3 Ws - Wear a facial covering, Wait 6 feet, Wash your hands frequently.
The Hyde County Health Department continues to perform COVID-19 testing for those who have symptoms or request a test. To schedule an appointment for testing, please call 252-926-4399.
For 24/7 on-call services, dial 1-866-462-3821, the Coronavirus Hotline.
Get your information from reliable sources, such as:
• CDC, www.cdc.gov/Coronavirus
• NC Division of Health and Human Services, www.ncdhhs.gov,
• Hyde County Health Department, www.hydehealth.com, 252-926-4399
Practice the 3 Ws - Wear, Wait, Wash!!!