The Hyde SWCD has received their allocation for the North Carolina Agriculture Cost Share Program for the 2022 program year.
The Hyde Soil & Water Conservation District received $34,535 in cost share funds and also an additional $7,348 in cost share funds for identified impaired/impacted watershed areas.
The District also received $7,500 through the Agricultural Water Resources Assistance Program (AgWRAP).
The sign up for applications is now available and will continue through June 30, 2022, or until all funds have been expended.
The District offers funding on BMP’s such as nutrient management, water control structures, land smoothing and one or three-year cover cropping.
The limit for nutrient management acreage is 250 acres and applicant must agree to carry out the practice for three years on the same land.
The incentive payment for this practice is $6.59 per acre.
The District is offering heavy land smoothing at $274.50 an acre and light land smoothing at $219.60 an acre with a 40 acre cap for both heavy and light.
The Districts’ acreage limit on cover crop is 150 acres and will no longer have a lifetime cap which was previously set by the N.C. Division of Soil and Water.
The purpose of the cost share program is to reduce the amount of nutrients entering surface and groundwater through best management practices (BMP’s) such as nutrient management.
Those who are interested in these programs, can contact the Hyde Soil & Water Conservation District office located at 30 Oyster Creek Road, Hyde Government Center, Suite 131 in Swan Quarter.
They may also call the office at (252) 926-4195 or (252) 926-5291.
Cruise Gibbs, the NCACSP Technician, will be happy to assist with the application process.