One could compare an educator to an architect who not only uses their training, tools and techniques, but also braces their work with encouragement and inspiration to gradually build and bolster a child from ground up to graduation and beyond.
This is true for Julio Morales, an educator who has devoted his life to the field of public education for nearly twenty years, fifteen of which have been dedicated to Hyde County Schools.
Julio is not only an ardent advocate for improving education at the district, regional and state levels, but he is also committed to bettering life in Hyde County.
Born and raised in Maracay, Venezuela, over two thousand miles away from his home in Engelhard, Julio’s earliest interest in education began at about eight years old.
His mother, Adolfina Isabel Quintero de Morales, currently a principal and a high school teacher of Biology at Unidad Educativa Padre Domingo Segado in San Joaquin, Edo. Caraboba, inspired him to pursue his career in education.
“I would play teacher. My mother would bring me leftover chalk and bought me a small blackboard she hung in my room. I would teach a whole class and handle discipline with my siblings and/or toys I had lined up on the floor,” Julio remembered. “I do not remember ever wanting to be anything else as I grew up.”
After graduating high school from Unidad Educativa Padre Domingo Segado in 1995, Julio began his journey in education alternating his undergraduate and graduate coursework between Venezuela and the United States.
“I took basic and advanced English courses at a language academy in Valencia, Venezuela and soon after completing their coursework, I started working for them as an English instructor in 1997 until 2002,” he said.
In 2003, he received his undergraduate degree from Universidad de Carabobo in Valencia, Venezuela with a Licensure in Education Teaching (BA equivalent) with an emphasis in English. Then, in 2011, Julio received his Masters in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) from Greensboro College.
When Julio arrived at Hyde County Schools in 2007, he first worked as an ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher at Mattamuskeet Elementary School.
However, out of a need arising in the school district due to a reduction in force, he began teaching Spanish at Mattamuskeet Early College High School.
“The Superintendent, at the time, was told that I also had certification in teaching Spanish in my license. He asked me to step in to provide high quality face to face courses to our students,” Julio explained.
In addition to teaching ESL and Spanish to children from Pre-K to 12, Julio has also worked as a substitute bus driver. Since 2017, he has worked as an ESL/Spanish Instructor for Beaufort County Community College teaching adults.
In 2009, he created the Mattamuskeet Campus Multicultural Club, which not only allows students to learn about different cultures through participation in cultural and academic activities, but to experience opportunities to grow in leadership.
Currently, Julio serves as the Public Information Officer for Hyde County Schools and teaches ESL part-time.
Julio is a caring, enthusiastic, and dedicated educator and community member who has the best interest of others at the forefront of the work to which he is committed.
“I love to have that incredible task of shaping up minds for the future. Our job has always been so noble and important for society in general. This purpose alone fuels my love for the field,” said Julio.
“My passion, even though it has always been public education related, has evolved somewhat with the years,” Julio added. “Initially, I was all about making my classroom students grow and master English and/or Spanish, but it has somewhat refocused on education policy and advocacy at the district, state and federal level.
“Working with my English Language Learning Students is still my main fuel for the work I do, but after learning and realizing that the crucial decisions about Public Schools from funding to curriculum to testing to resources actually come from individuals who may not be connected or have any experience in education, has really shifted how I dedicate my time in advocating for my students and Public Schools through various professional platforms,” he added.
Aside from his affiliation with Hyde County Schools, Julio serves with a number of professional organizations in which he not only advocates for bettering public education, but also bettering the Hyde County community.
He serves as a member of N.C. Governor Cooper’s Teacher Advisory Committee and he is president of the Hyde County Children Center — Board of Directors.
He has been a member of the ESL Consortium in which Hyde County Schools is one of fourteen counties in Eastern North Carolina who advocate for funds, programs and resources for ESL programs.
Since 2004, he has also been a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators.
“With this organization, I have not only been a member, but an officer locally, regionally and statewide in my years of membership,” Julio said. “I took a hiatus from membership this past year, but jumping right back at it as I have aspirations for state office to continue to advocate for Public Schools in NC. I have also been an officer at the national level representing North Carolina with the National Education Association in its headquarters in Washington, DC.”
Also, Julio serves the Hyde County community in various roles in the following organizations: North Carolina Community Foundation — Hyde County Affiliate — Board of Directors, member; Hyde County Transit Board of Directors, vice-president; Hyde County Hotline Board of Directors, chairman; Ocracoke Health Center/Engelhard Medical Center Board of Directors, treasurer; Hyde County Department of Social Services – Board of Directors, member; NC State Employees’ Credit Union Board of Directors – Swan Quarter Advisory Board, member; and, 4-H Advisory Committee, member.
Educational and community involvement are important to Julio in which he has the opportunity to serve all people.
“As I started living in Hyde County and learning about its community, students, families and particular nuances, I realized that the county was extensively rich in size and natural resources, but also very deprived of resources and support for its citizens,” said Julio.
“While there have always been local organizations trying to fill that void, I noticed it was a challenge to find citizens who were willing to devote time to help with these organizations, and I also noticed a lack of representation from the Hispanic community and a dire need to reach out to them and their particular needs,” he said. “Therefore, I started jumping at opportunities to join some of the organizations I currently serve and the rest of them, I have been invited to partake as they have seen my work and contributions to the other ones.”
In his spare time, Julio is passionate about activities that promote personal and social well-being.
“I am obsessed with beach days. I love going to the movies, travelling, going to musicals and concerts, and hosting or going to parties with close friends,” said Julio.
Also, he is a self-employed entrepreneur with his business, DJ JM, DJing not only pro bono for school events on the mainland and Ocracoke Island, but also other private gigs in North Carolina and other states.
In his collaboration with others to share ideas and solve problems, Julio is not only paving an easier path for educators and leaders, but he is advocating so all people can learn and live better.
Julio brings great credit upon himself, Hyde County Schools, and the Hyde County community. Julio Morales is truly a treasure.
Sandy Carawan is an English Language Arts teacher at Mattamuskeet Early College High School in Swan Quarter and a longtime contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.