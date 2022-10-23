Water levels at Washington County’s Lake Phelps have been concerningly low as of late, a potential indicator of monthslong drought conditions.
North Carolina’s second-largest natural lake, five miles south of Creswell and 20 miles south of Edenton, is the centerpiece of Pettigrew State Park, situated along the shoreline.
Water levels in mid-October were, at first glance, at least a foot or more lower than they were around the same time last year.
As a result, a new “shoreline” has developed, full of cracked and muddy canyons that soak like sponges upon each step, while the edge of the lake has receded anywhere from 20 to 75 yards on the north shore.
“I've never seen it this low,” said Pettigrew State Park Superintendent Jim Trostle. “This is a result of the drought, as you may know this lake relies on rainwater to recharge since nothing flows into the lake.”
One of the state’s cleanest lakes, Lake Phelps is a rainwater collection, meaning no tributaries or rivers flow into it. The water levels exist solely due to rainfall – without any, the lake may dry up.
The last water level reading at the lake by the N.C. Division of Water Resources was on Aug. 2 and recorded, for the most part, that levels had fallen on average since the spring.
There are several groundwater users around Lake Phelps that funnel water from local canals, including Oak River Farms and James Farms.
Anna Gurney, with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, said that Pungo Lake to the southwest is also seeing low water levels, which could point to drought rather than human activity.
“It appears Pungo Lake, which is southwest of Lake Phelps, is also low, which would indicate localized drought is the impact and not groundwater users in the area,” Gurney said.
Klaus Albertin, Water Resources Engineer and Chair of the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council, said that the advisory council meets every week to discuss drought indicators including field reports, such as one from the Chowan Herald.
“Much of the coastal plain has been very dry since last fall. The rainfall we’ve gotten seems to have come in heavy, brief events that have only had temporary impacts,” Albertin said. “Even after Hurricane Ian, areas that got five inches of rain quickly saw dry soils and low streamflow again. Because of the heavy rain events, most areas are only a couple of inches off from the normals but conditions do seem to be much worse.”
The North Carolina Drought Monitor paints much of northeastern North Carolina under no drought currently, but that could change in the future.
Dr. Michael Piehler, professor at UNC Chapel Hill and Director of the UNC Institute for the Environment, who has done research at Lake Phelps before, said water levels are “lower than any time when we were actively engaged in the area.”
Any drought situation in 2022 is still much less severe than in 2007, the most recent exceptional drought, in which North Carolina recorded its driest calendar year ever and many towns nearly ran out of water.
In the short-term, chances of rain increase early next week when moisture lifts north from the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.
In the long-term, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is expecting below average precipitation for the next three months.