The Afterschool Alliance today announced that Nancy Leach, Program Director at the Hyde 21st Century Community Learning Center, has been selected to serve as an Afterschool Ambassador for the Afterschool Alliance in 2022.
She is one of just 16 leaders across the country chosen for the honor this year. Afterschool Ambassadors continue their work with local afterschool programs while serving a one-year Afterschool Ambassador term, organizing public events, communicating with policy makers and community leaders and in other ways increasing awareness and support for afterschool and summer learning programs.
“We are thrilled that Nancy Leach will serve as an Afterschool Ambassador this year,” said Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant. “The pandemic has had a profound effect on children and youth, and the afterschool community has a vital role to play in helping everyone recover lost ground. That will require support of all kinds, and we need strong advocates who know their communities to lead the charge.”
“I am eager to join the Afterschool Alliance in building support for afterschool programs that support the whole child,” said Leach “Over the last two years, afterschool and summer learning programs have provided critical services to kids and families, and we have more work to do as we recover. Our kids have ground to make up – not just in academics, but in their social and emotional development, as well. I’m proud to be part of the afterschool movement and thrilled to have a chance to serve as an Afterschool Ambassador for North Carolina.”
The Hyde 21st Century Community Learning Center is a component of Hyde County Schools where Leach also serves as the Director of Student Services. The program serves 200 children in their afterschool program at two unique sites.
One site is in beautiful Swan Quarter, which is located in mainland Hyde County. The program in Swan Quarter is housed on the Mattamuskeet Schools Campus, which is surrounded by fields of crops and wide open spaces.
The other site is housed at Ocracoke School on Ocracoke Island, which is situated 28 miles east of mainland Hyde, and flanked by the Pamlico Sound and Atlantic Ocean.
Thanks to federal funding from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, the program is able to offer an afterschool program, summer program, programming for families and adult education. The afterschool program offers academic support, and enrichment in S.T.E.M, Arts, Social Emotional Learning, and Health & Wellness.
The Hyde 21st CCLC programming is enhanced by partnerships with the Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health, as well as faculty from the North Carolina School of Science & Math and the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Each Ambassador will organize a major event for Lights On Afterschool, the Afterschool Alliance’s annual rally for afterschool. Most of the thousands of local Lights On Afterschool events will be on or around Thursday, Oct. 20.