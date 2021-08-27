No matter if one is a return visitor or new to Ocracoke Island — a day tripper, week-long vacationer or just a Spring Breaker when winter’s over — there’s plenty to see and do.
While one can drive around the island by car or rent a golf cart, it is far more efficient and healthier to tour the island by bike or foot.
While Ocracoke Island is a part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and one of many of North Carolina’s greatest attractions, the Ocracoke Lighthouse is one of Ocracoke Island’s finest treasures.
This popular historical landmark attracts multitudes of visitors from all over the United States — as well as the world — throughout the year no matter the season.
Through three centuries, the Ocracoke Lighthouse has not only bore witness to the vibrant sunrises of the Atlantic Ocean, its soothing waves spilling ocean spray upon the rising sun’s reflection, but also the colorful sunsets of the Pamlico Sound, its calm lapping waters receiving the day’s last warmth of the descending sun’s pink, orange and yellow hues.
The Ocracoke Lighthouse has also stood strong in its watch — not only guiding nineteenth and twentieth century mariners aboard sloops, schooners, brigs and other sailing vessels through Ocracoke Inlet- but it has served as a forewarning during tempestuous weather such as gales, nor’easters and hurricanes as well as the night’s ominous darkness.
Over time, Ocracoke Inlet, situated between Ocracoke Island and Portsmouth Island, not only allowed early explorers to gain access to other islands and parts of the mainland along coastal North Carolina, but it also allowed colonists as well as mariners to gain passage to inland ports via the Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound encouraging trade and ultimately strengthening it as a major shipping port.
But the treacherous waters surrounding Ocracoke combined with violent storms proved difficult for sailing vessels traveling to near and distant ports and often resulted in the loss of captain, crew and cargo.
More than a decade later in 1789, Congress approved an act to construct lighthouses along the Atlantic Coast not only in an attempt to safely guide mariners through dangerous waters to the different ports, but to encourage and bolster trade and commerce within and outside of the United States.
In late 1789, the North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation to build a lighthouse on Ocracoke Island. (Until 1845, Ocracoke Island belonged to Carteret County then transferred to Hyde County.)
Then, on September 13, 1790, five planters of Carteret County — Henry Garrish, William Howard Jr., John Williams, Joseph Williams and William Williams — deeded to North Carolina with Governor Alexander Martin presiding, a one-acre tract of land for the purpose of building a lighthouse.
The first lighthouse within Ocracoke Inlet was built on Shell Castle Rock, an island also known as Beacon Island, which grew to become an industrious trading and shipping center.
This pyramid-shaped wooden lighthouse was abandoned due to the channels shifting, but it continued in operation until August, 1818. According to newspaper accounts, lightning struck this lighthouse burning it to ashes within minutes as the Franklin rod atop the lighthouse, nearly rusted away, could not reroute the lightning to the ground.
Nearly 200 years later, surrounded by cedar thickets, live oaks and island homes, the Ocracoke Lighthouse and the adjacent keeper’s quarters sit upon some of the highest land on the island.
In 1822, Jacob Gaskill sold this two-acre tract to the U. S. Government for $50 for the purpose of building a new lighthouse. Then, in 1823, Massachusetts architect Noah Porter completed the Ocracoke Lighthouse and the three-room light keeper’s quarters for $11,359.35.
Porter built the lighthouse of brick and covered its exterior walls with a hand-spread mortar, making its base walls five feet thick and its height 75 feet tall.
Though the Ocracoke Lighthouse is the shortest in height among the other lighthouses skirting the North Carolina coast, it makes up for size by not only being the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina, but the second oldest lighthouse still in continuous operation in the United States.
The lighthouse keepers’ surnames from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries — Harker, Styron, Gaskill, Howard, Smith, Farrow, Hooper, Austin and Burrus — are not only synonymous to Ocracoke Island’s history, but to the people who live there now and make their livelihoods working on the water and the island.
A keeper’s duties included various jobs: hauling lighting products; lighting the lamps; trimming the evening’s wick; refilling the reservoir; polishing the reflectors; and, performing maintenance of the grounds and buildings, especially making repairs due to hurricane damage.
Of course, with the onset of newer technology through the years, modifications were made to the lighthouse’s lighting. The use of whale oil later transitioned to lard and then to kerosene. In 1854, the installation of a fourth-order Fresnel lens allowed the beacon to extend fourteen miles.
Nearly one hundred years later, in 1950, the lighthouse became fully automated with the ease of electric bulbs and an auxiliary motor that would light the tower during power outages.
According to Ocracoke resident and historian Philip Howard, today’s stationary light operates from a 250-watt quartz-halogen marine bulb.
Outside of their regular duties, lighthouse keepers also provided refuge to residents who would wait out a storm and its flooding at high tide in the lighthouse’s winding circular staircase of eighty-six steps such as the hurricane of September 1936.
Through the three centuries, the lighthouse has also undergone various renovations.
In November 1950, according to Ocracoke resident and reporter for The News and Observer Alice K. Rondthaler, the lighthouse’s exterior was sandblasted to remove the old cement and paint to replace it with new cement and paint. She wrote that during the process, “The sandblasting... left the tower a rough raw-red by penetrating to the original brick color.”
During that same year, a new steel spiral staircase replaced the unsafe, rotting wooden stairs.
Nearly 60 years later in 2009, interior renovations were made replacing the cast-iron railings, replacing the rotting window frames, and repainting.
The National Park Service owns and manages the Ocracoke Lighthouse, but the United States Coast Guard oversees its fully-automated operation.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Ocracoke Lighthouse is located at 360 Lighthouse Road and is open year-round. While visitors can visit the grounds, climbing the lighthouse or visiting the keeper’s quarters is not permitted.
From afar or at its base, thousands stand each year in admiration of the Ocracoke Lighthouse, this symbol of safety that has stood through three centuries. Many of the lighthouse’s visitors make their visit a tradition, returning year after year, even through the generations, to have their photograph made with someone special standing in front of an extraordinary historical treasure.
Sandy Carawan is an English Language Arts teacher at Mattamuskeet Early College High School in Swan Quarter and a longtime contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.