To say that R.S. Spencer Jr. has documented more than a million facts about the history and heritage of Hyde County is unlikely to be an exaggeration.
He could be compared to a detective who is on a quest to uncover the missing evidence needed to unravel an enduring mystery.
For the majority of his life, R.S. has committed himself to searching through abundant amounts of records ranging from Bibles, births, marriages, deaths, estates, deeds, wills, census, military service and pension records and other miscellaneous items to document, study, evaluate and compile the facts to be responsibly shared with others.
Influenced by both of his parents, and intrigued by family stories, R.S. said his interest in the historical and genealogical preservation of Hyde County dates to his early youth when he would listen to his family tell stories about their people.
A lifelong resident of Engelhard, R.S. is the son of Romulus Sanderson (Tony) Spencer and Elizabeth Leigh Baum, both parents with ancestral lineage deeply rooted in Hyde County.
“My maternal line (Baum) was very close-knit and visited nearly every Sunday. They talked and I listened,” R.S. said.
He has traced his Baum maternal lineage to Abraham on the sand banks by 1711.
“My father was born in 1885 and had a keen memory until his death in 1973. I have notes from numerous talks with him,” he said.
He has traced his Spencer paternal lineage to Thomas (died 1736).
As a young genealogist, R.S. not only interviewed older citizens, writing notes from their conversations and typing it on an old typewriter, but also read books and The State magazine to further bolster his knowledge about North Carolina history.
His early inspiration motivated him to write a paper about the History of Engelhard to 1900 for his Civics class at the age of 16. Ever since then, as the idiomatic phrase goes, the rest is history.
R.S. graduated from East Hyde High School in 1959 and what was then East Carolina College in 1963 with BS degrees in history and English.
Throughout the years, he has used his unique interest not only to create enduring works of notable importance, but he has also inspired others to create valuable historical projects.
From 1963–1964, R.S. taught history at Engelhard High School. Then, from 1964–1976, he taught World Geography, World Studies, Civics and English grades 8–12 and coached boys and girls junior varsity basketball at Mattamuskeet School.
As a teacher, he built a local history and genealogy class into his curriculum in which he established the standards for the grades, but his students decided what grade they wanted based on the number of assignments and projects they completed.
“Students received credits for interviewing a senior citizen, bringing family Bible records to school to be copied that day, copying information in old Hyde cemeteries, writing an article on some aspect of Hyde County history, inviting a guest speaker to our class and compiling their own genealogical lines for three generations if possible,” he elaborated.
R.S. has been a lifelong member of the Hyde County Historical & Genealogical Society, an organization instrumental in preserving Hyde County’s history since 1963, of which he served as its vice president from 1974-1978 and president from 1979-1993. Notably, he has also edited and written several historical and genealogical books.
Since 1980, he has also been a journal editor and primary writer of High Tides, a semiannual historical and genealogical journal published by the society which expertly covers all topics well before Hyde County’s formation in 1739 until present — fishing, agriculture, religion, education, architecture, military involvement, businesses, transportation, land ownership, personal property,and other topics.
Additionally, R. S. is a life member of the North Carolina State Archives and the North Carolina Genealogical Society of which he not only served as vice president from 1990-1991, but also president from 1992-1996.
While he is well-experienced working with a variety of historical and genealogical records at the local, state and national levels, he has a preference of records with which he likes to work.
“I like compiling family histories and genealogies by using original sources and by using oral history. This research is like a jigsaw puzzle – each bit of information added provides a closer look at what the final scene will be.”
The “final scene” in such work, of course, is an ongoing, tedious project that commands much commitment and love to which R.S. devotes about 30 hours a week in his extensive library.
“Over the past seventy years, I have collected information that fills the 15 filing cabinets and 15 bookcases that I have reserved for history,” he said.
At age 81, R.S. is as busy as ever. While he is the owner of R.S. Spencer, Inc., a Do It Best Hardware Store in Engelhard, his daughter-in-law, Jo Spencer, manages the business. He remains president of his family business, established by his father in 1900, and is involved with store changes and policies and various vendors.
“I am occasionally called to assist someone looking for Hyde County information,” he added, “as my store is the book vendor for the Hyde County Historical & Genealogical Society.”
He has always been active in community service. Since 1965, he has served as a deacon for the Engelhard Baptist Church. Since 2012, he has served as vice chairman for the Ocracoke Medical Center and Engelhard Medical Center Board.
Additionally, he has served with the Hyde County Chamber of Commerce, Hyde County Board of Education, Octagon House Restoration, Engelhard Rotary Club, East Carolina Bank, among many other organizations.
In his spare time, he said, “I enjoy baking – especially cakes, cookies and pone bread. I also like to put jigsaw puzzles together.”
In his service to others, he has also been a part of a prison ministry for the past twenty-five years in which he corresponds by letter and telephone and visits in person with prisoners at the Pamlico County site in Bayboro.
The impact of R.S.’s service to others extends even farther beyond the boundaries of Hyde County.
“I have participated in a Rotary Exchange Program and have had visitors from Japan, Tasmania, Germany and other countries to spend several nights at my house. I also have been host to eight different foreign students for a school year from Thailand, Hong Kong, Germany, South Korea and Mexico.”
The most challenging portion of his work, he said, “Trying to convince a researcher that what they have collected from social sites or from grandma is incorrect and then providing the correct information with sources.”
However, what is most rewarding, he said, “Seeing the happiness on someone’s face or reading about their pleasure when they write me. I have been exposed to so much history that I am anxious to share it with others, which I do, through my books and my journal articles.”
Currently, R.S. is working on a book about the Washington Gibbs family among other projects.
His lifelong passion has not been about living in the past; his lifelong passion has been about building and preserving for the future.
The impact of his work as a community servant, a dedicated researcher, and a friend to all reflect great credit upon himself and Hyde County.
R.S. Spencer Jr. is someone not only to know to assist you with your family research, but he will always be known for his inspiration to others and the legacy he is leaving behind that will last longer than a lifetime.