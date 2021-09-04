Sirens blaring and lights blazing, she is the driver behind the wheel of Tanker 57, driving en route to a fire. She is the firefighter behind the hose, spraying water to extinguish a blaze. She is the First Responder aside the jump bag, rushing to save a life.
She is the friendly face behind the counter, ready to help a customer. She is the florist behind the flowers, meticulously arranging floral pieces for someone’s surprise.
She is the knock behind the door, delivering a hot meal to a neighbor in need.
Behind her smile is the heart of Jo Ann (Jo) Spencer, who not only shares her talent and love, but also cares for and voices her concerns for the betterment of Engelhard and Hyde County.
Jo has spent most of her life in Carteret County. In 1982, she graduated from West Carteret High School and shortly thereafter earned her Business Administration degree from Carteret Community College.
“I have always been community-oriented,” she said.
At 18 years old, she enrolled in her first Emergency Medical Services course and became a volunteer with her local Emergency Medical Services Department.
In 1989, she became an Administrative Assistant for the Carteret County Emergency Management Services (EMS). Over the years, she worked her way up to the Director of Emergency Services prior to her retirement in 2014. Before her retirement, she also served as the Emergency Management Director.
“Under my title, I was responsible for 9-1-1 Emergency Communications, the fire marshal, county paramedics, the EMS director, the EMS agencies, and the fire departments who contracted with the county.”
In 2014, she said there were 18 EMS agencies and 23 fire departments.
“We also prepared emergency plans, hurricane evacuations and assessed damages done by hurricanes,” she said.
In 2013, she married Tony Spencer (1967-2018). In 2014, they returned to Engelhard to make it their home.
Since this transition, she has continued in community service, accepting the responsibility of making Hyde County a better place not only through the business for which she works, but through a variety of community organizations to which she belongs, each designed to strengthen the community and advocate for positive change.
“I just think the Lord put me here for a reason,” Spencer said. “I have always been one who cares. If I see something that isn’t right or could be done differently, then I’m one who says, ‘Why can’t we do this? Why can’t we do that?’ And when I hear people ask for help, I do my best to give them that help if I can.”
“This community has a family-feeling,” she continued. “I want to do everything for Hyde that I can do to make it a better place for everybody.”
Jo is the store manager for Spencer Home Center – Do It Best in Engelhard, a business built strong by her father-in-law, R. S. Spencer Jr., and the same business created by his father, R. S. (Tony) Spencer, in 1900.
As the store manager, she knows the community well and the store offers a competitive line of products to serve its customers’ needs.
In addition to assisting customers, she puts up stock and compiles the store order. She also operates the Engelhard Florist shop where she creates floral arrangements for all occasions.
In addition to serving local and Hyde County customers, the store serves regular customers all the way from Belhaven to the Outer Banks and all points beyond — farmers, fishermen, hunters, families and tourists.
Through her collaboration with others, she not only helps to make decisions to improve Engelhard, but she also creates opportunities that offer interest, entertainment and enjoyment to others.
In the past, Jo has served with the Hyde County Chamber of Commerce and the Engelhard Seafood Festival.
Presently, she serves with the Engelhard Sanitary District, the Hyde County Airport Advisory Committee and the Engelhard Development Corporation (EDC).
With the EDC, she and other members organize different events throughout the year such as the Old Fashioned Engelhard Christmas with the Annual Christmas Parade and Blessing of the Tree, an annual community yard sale, festivals, and a variety of fundraising meals.
Currently, she is serving as the Interim Fire Chief for the Engelhard Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to being a firefighter, she is a First Responder and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
She and the other members not only sponsor American Red Cross Blood Drives, but they organize fundraisers throughout the year that include fun and great food: skeet and turkey shoots; the haunted house; oyster roasts; fried shrimp and barbecue dinners.
Additionally, Jo delivers Meals on Wheels to a couple dozen residents throughout Engelhard.
“I volunteer one day a week to take meals to individuals who are homebound. I give them a hot meal for Friday,” she said.
She also takes the time to talk with each person, checking to see how they are doing or if they need any assistance.
Jo admits that she doesn’t have much free time.
But, she says, “I like to work on puzzles, which keeps my mind occupied. I like to play with flowers when I’m not overly busy.
“I love to go to Ocracoke and sit and do nothing. That’s my favorite thing to do,” she adds. “And I like to take my dog T.J. and walk on the beach.”
Jo has two children, Richard and Kimberly, as well as four grandchildren.
“I love visiting with them and I love for them to come and be here,” she said.
Whether it is through advocacy or volunteerism, Jo Spencer is an everyday hero making a difference in the lives of others as well as making a positive impact in her community.
“Volunteering is not only good for the community, but it is good for you,” Jo adds. “It makes you feel so good to do something for somebody and to know you made that person so happy.”
Her inspiration comes from her heart and understanding that serving Hyde County is her calling.
“I love the people. We are all family. And we can all count on each other,” says Jo. “They are the biggest asset.”
Her message to all: “Love your community and do what God has put you here to do and that is to be all that you can be and to make it a better world — not just the community — make it a better world.”
Sandy Carawan is an English Language Arts teacher at Mattamuskeet Early College High School in Swan Quarter and a regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.