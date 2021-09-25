Childhood dreams really can come true — and for the past fifty years, Jeffrey Stotesberry, Fire Chief of the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department and a trained First Responder, has been making his childhood dream come true.
Inspiration springs forth not only at different times in one’s life, but in different ways. This was true for Stotesberry at an early age.
He recalls two of his favorite television shows, Emergency! and CHiPs, and how the characters’ benevolence toward others while doing their jobs made a difference that inspired him at a young age to seek out his dream of helping others.
Of course, the place he could best play out this role was at the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department, first organized in 1971.
“I was ten years old when they first started,” Stotesberry says. “I have been here ever since I could actually join.”
Stotesberry notes that early on certain individuals inspired him such as J. C. Williams, Hiatt Cahoon, Bennett Emory and Georgie Ben Williams.
“I remember how everybody was good to me, wanted to see me around and let me be a part of things,” he recalls. “They’d give me jobs like getting a piece of hose, ax or whatever they needed. I’d go to the fire department early before the meeting and Mr. Hiatt would show me how to start and pump the truck.”
An eager teenager, Stotesberry helped in any way he could, gaining important experience along the way. While the fire department allowed him to run on calls, it didn’t allow him to do any frontline firefighting.
“I would always ask, ‘Do you want me to put on some turnout gear?’ Mr. Hiatt would say, ‘No, not yet.’”
Stotesberry remembers when the Rose Bay Oyster House burned, the first worst fire he had witnessed. “I asked him and he let me put on turnout gear and I really felt like something that night,” Stotesberry said. “Back then they were my heroes, my super heroes, always helping people. I’ve always liked to help people. I think the TV shows led me to them.”
In 1979, when Stotesberry turned eighteen, he joined the fire department and rose through the ranks to become Fire Chief in 1988.
During his fifty years, he has endured many dangerous and difficult calls that have challenged and changed him emotionally and professionally.
From accidents to collisions to fires in which there has been a loss of life, Stotesberry explains when people’s emotions change that changes his emotions, too. He adds that such disasters can cause post-traumatic stress disorder. He has discovered that talking about traumatic events keeps him emotionally healthy.
He recalls a fire in Swan Quarter in which three people died as being one of the worst disasters with which he’s been involved. He says it affected him so much that he had to seek help, and with that help and the support of his friends he continued to work through his trauma.
“I figured out for myself that what keeps me here is that I’ve got to talk about it. After a bad call, I’ve got to find someone to talk to,” he insisted. “It’s tough in that way, but it’s what I do.
“If we’ve had a bad call, the least that I will do is watch my people for the next two weeks. If it’s really bad, then we are here within twelve to twenty-four hours putting a circle of chairs in the bay to talk.” He assures his team members, “It’s alright to be the way you are. It’s okay for it to bother you. You can let it bother you and still be part of it.”
Reflecting over his fifty years, Stotesberry says, “My volunteerism gets more important to me because of what I see or learn. Even after fifty years I haven’t learned it all.”
He added, “The other thing is because things are changing every day. We can have two calls that are exactly alike, but something about each one will be different like the wind direction might be blowing in a different direction, your truck might mess up, or you might not have the same people. Every call is different. Every training session is different.”
Stotesberry maintains that is why routine and meaningful training is vital for all firefighters as they continue to strengthen themselves and ultimately strengthen the entire team.
“We are a team,” he said. “Everybody is in it together. If there is a problem, we are all going to look at it together. If there is a problem, we are going to say, ‘How can we fix this?’ All of us together.”
Today, the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department comprises twenty-five rostered members including two in the Explorer Program with the youngest member aged seventeen years and the oldest member aged sixty-three.
Through his fifty years, Stotesberry has been a steadfast advocate for change, always building for the future. As a result of fundraising, grant writing and collaboration with other people, the fire department has been able to enhance the services they provide to the community.
“We now have three engines, which are engine tankers. We also have one equipment truck that hauls equipment, one brush truck for brush fires and one rescue truck that is rescue work, not EMS,” he said.
He adds that over the years they have expanded the station, making it three times larger as when it was first built, adding air conditioning and a commercial kitchen.
Their list of added services includes Medical First Responder and Ag Rescue for agricultural emergencies in which they can do grain bin rescue and high-angle rescue that involves rappelling.
Stotesberry says that they are in the process of adding Water Rescue and the boat will have a fire pump and rescue equipment.
An addition of a substation on Highway 94 near Highway 264 will enlarge their district from a six-mile district to an eleven-mile district allowing them to serve more people.
“We will put a ladder truck there, the first one in Hyde County. We will have a pumper tanker there, the boat, the Ag Rescue trailer and another brush truck,” Stotesberry says. “It will have a community building, which we encourage the community to use.”
With all of these services, Stotesberry says, “If we save one life, then it will be well worth it.”
Whether Stotesberry is on the frontline of a fire, giving CPR, trying to control bleeding or advocating for new equipment or a new training program, his selflessness and tireless devotion to duty brand him as a hero.
Jeffrey Stotesberry is a hero who not only sacrifices his free time putting his own life at risk to save the lives of others, but he also strongly advocates for change in the Swan Quarter community all the while encouraging his team to train and learn more to better themselves as they step up in their service to the community as they, too, perform their own acts of heroism.
Sandy Carawan is an English Language Arts teacher at Mattamuskeet Early College High School in Swan Quarter and a longtime contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.