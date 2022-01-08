GREENVILLE - Trillium Health Resources (TRH) will soon launch six new mobile integrated care units, to make a total of seven that will be in operation.
Thanks to funding provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) through the federal Substance Abuse Treatment Block Grant, Trillium is partnering with PORT Health, Monarch, Coastal Horizons and RHA to service individuals living in 16 counties.
A first unit was launched earlier this year with PORT, serving Chowan, Perquimans, and Pasquotank counties. Among the additional counties served will be Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington.
Trillium saw the pandemic as a reminder of the health care disparities experienced by people of color, rural residents and Medicaid-insured individuals across the 27 counties it serves. In response, the organization launched the One Community Initiative to address the stress, anxiety, depression and general mental health challenges caused by the pandemic.
Across the United States, an influx of mental health crises has been seen amid the anxiety and grief of the pandemic. Unfortunately, emergency rooms have been serving as a primary resource for many suffering from these crises, particularly those who are uninsured, Medicaid-insured or people of color.
“This pandemic has provided physical evidence to the disparities experienced by people of color and rural residents in our health care system,” stated Cindy Ehlers, Executive Vice President with Trillium. “If provider locations are not accessible or available, people often miss basic treatments or procedures for preventable conditions. Trillium is excited to work with these providers to meet our communities where they live to help ease access and improve their well-being.”
Each provider will cover the following areas:
• RHA: One unit for Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington Counties
• Monarch: Halifax, Gates, Northampton, and Nash Counties
• PORT: One unit for the Dare and Carteret Counties; second unit will provide disaster relief to work with shelter response efforts after hurricanes, etc.
• Coastal Horizons: One unit for Columbus and Brunswick Counties, second unit for Bladen County (joining Trillium’s catchment area February 2022)
While specific services at each unit may vary based on provider or local demands, they are expected to offer the following:
• Mental health screenings
• General health checkups
• Vaccinations (such as flu or pneumonia)
• Substance use disorder treatment
• Traditional therapy
• Assertive outreach
• Medication management via telemedicine
• Care management
• Peer support
In the future, Trillium hopes the mobile clinics will be able to provide medication assisted treatment (MAT) for individuals experiencing opioid addiction.
Trillium is proud to continue providing innovative accessibility solutions, like the mobile clinics, as a Tailored Plan provider under North Carolina’s Medicaid managed care system. Stay tuned for updates about these six clinics launching in early 2022 in a county near you. And to learn more about the mobile clinics or receive assistance at any time, visit https://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/ or call 1-877-685-2415.
About TRH
Trillium Health Resources is a leading specialty care manager (LME/MCO) for individuals with substance use, mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities in 27 counties in eastern North Carolina.