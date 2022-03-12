Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially in the morning. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 65F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Tonight
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Tyrrell County Superintendent of Schools Oliver Holley with some of the Columbia High School graduates.
Eastern North Carolina Living magazine will feature three individuals – one each from Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde counties – in its latest edition focused on “People you ought to know.”
The magazine, which covers 18 counties in northeastern and central North Carolina, is owned and published by Adams Publishing, the parent company of The Chowan Herald.
The latest edition of the magazine focuses on individuals in each county that are just “plain good folks.”
In Tyrrell County, the magazine features current Superintendent of Schools Oliver Holley. His journey through education and then into the field of education are highlighted, along with his love for his family. The superintendent is also featured on the cover of the magazine.
“I’ve got kids that are doctors, educators, truck drivers – some of them are principals now,” Holley said. “It has come full circle. We are all products of Eastern North Carolina.”
Neighboring Washington County is home to Randy Fulford, a man who has dedicated his life to nurturing the athletes of the county. Fulford serves as county recreation coordinator and as a high school official.
Fulford has won numerous awards from the North Carolina Athletic Association, Statewide Athletic Association Conference and the State Games of North Carolina.
In Hyde County, the man “you ought to know” is longtime historian and teacher R.S. Spencer Jr. He has spent a good portion of his life compiling the history of Hyde County.
“I like compiling family histories and genealogies by using original sources and by using oral history,” Spencer said. “This research is like a jigsaw puzzle – each bit of information added provides a closer look at what the final scene will be.”
In addition to those three “Across the Sound” communities, the magazine features Chowan County, where readers learn about Sadie Riddick, and Bertie County, where Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard is featured.
In addition to those stories, the magazine features a Day Trip to the N.C. Zoo, where writer Meghan Grant details the trip to Asheboro and how it can be fun for families.
Grandma’s Kitchen features recipes for those who want to prepare food for their pets.
In addition, the “Views” in this edition feature local high school teams on the basketball court.
The magazine can be picked up in locations in Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde counties.