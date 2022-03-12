Eastern North Carolina Living magazine will feature three individuals – one each from Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde counties – in its latest edition focused on “People you ought to know.”

The magazine, which covers 18 counties in northeastern and central North Carolina, is owned and published by Adams Publishing, the parent company of The Chowan Herald.

The latest edition of the magazine focuses on individuals in each county that are just “plain good folks.”

In Tyrrell County, the magazine features current Superintendent of Schools Oliver Holley. His journey through education and then into the field of education are highlighted, along with his love for his family. The superintendent is also featured on the cover of the magazine.

“I’ve got kids that are doctors, educators, truck drivers – some of them are principals now,” Holley said. “It has come full circle. We are all products of Eastern North Carolina.”

Neighboring Washington County is home to Randy Fulford, a man who has dedicated his life to nurturing the athletes of the county. Fulford serves as county recreation coordinator and as a high school official.

Fulford has won numerous awards from the North Carolina Athletic Association, Statewide Athletic Association Conference and the State Games of North Carolina.

In Hyde County, the man “you ought to know” is longtime historian and teacher R.S. Spencer Jr. He has spent a good portion of his life compiling the history of Hyde County.

“I like compiling family histories and genealogies by using original sources and by using oral history,” Spencer said. “This research is like a jigsaw puzzle – each bit of information added provides a closer look at what the final scene will be.”

In addition to those three “Across the Sound” communities, the magazine features Chowan County, where readers learn about Sadie Riddick, and Bertie County, where Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard is featured.

In addition to those stories, the magazine features a Day Trip to the N.C. Zoo, where writer Meghan Grant details the trip to Asheboro and how it can be fun for families.

Grandma’s Kitchen features recipes for those who want to prepare food for their pets.

In addition, the “Views” in this edition feature local high school teams on the basketball court.

The magazine can be picked up in locations in Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde counties.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.

