Ocracoke has a number of streets named after locals — both men and women — and one of those is Winnie Blount Road.
This road, which is off Cedar Road (formerly Bank Road), tucks into the area around the Tideland electric station.
“We all used that road and called it Winnie Blount Road,” says islander Kenny Ballance about why it was so named. “That was the path long ago behind the Island Inn (to the beach). It was a bare, beach path over their property.”
And that property, about 70 acres worth, according to Ballance, stretched to the beach and to Cockle Creek, which was what islanders called the small, natural harbor for the island. The Creek was dredged in the 1930s and renamed Silver Lake.
Winnie was a former slave who, after the Civil War, migrated with her husband, Harkus, to Ocracoke.
Neither Winnie nor Harkus had a last name, according to Kenny, and they had adopted the name where they had come from – Blount’s Creek near Washington in Beaufort County.
According to Alton Ballance’s (Kenny’s brother) book, “Ocracokers,” (1989, University of North Carolina Press.) Winnie never told her daughters why the couple came to Ocracoke, though she had mentioned that her owner used to visit the island occasionally.
As told in the book by Winnie’s granddaughter, Mildred, the couple may have first been given a hunk of land on which to build a house.
Later, her grandfather Harkus managed to buy 25 acres as land was cheap then and those acres included a lot of marsh.
“It’s kind of remarkable that they chose to come here,” Alton says in an interview about the couple. “One reason is that Harkus was a boat builder.”
Alton notes that African Americans had more freedom in maritime employment along the coast because the Union forces had taken the coast early in the Civil War.
They became skilled pilots and also were employed in the life saving crews on Hatteras Island.
In Alton’s book, Mildred relates what it was like for African Americans on Ocracoke.
“My grandma used to have cattle, sheep and pigs herself and would walk clear down toward the beach where people let their cattle and stuff go to check on ‘em,” Mildred says.
Soon after Winnie and Harkus got settled in their new house, Mildred’s mother, Elsie Jane, and her aunt, Anna Laura, were born.
After Harkus died when Jane was only 10, Winnie went to work at the Doxsee Clam Factory, located along the western shore of the harbor and which operated from the late 1800s to about 1917.
Jane also worked there and met Leonard Randollf Bryant, whom she married and with whom she had nine children, five boys and four girls, one of whom was Mildred.
Bryant Lane, parallel to Odd Fellows Lane, was part of the Blount/Bryant landholdings and is named in the family’s honor, Kenny said.
In addition to working at the Doxsee Clam Factory, Winnie also cured and sold yaupon leaves, used to make tea.
As a child, Mildred sometimes helped her grandmother pick and cure the yaupon leaves.
Mildred relates that Winnie would cure the leaves for about a month in the bottom of an old flour barrel.
After that, she would dig out the molasses-like substance, dry it and then pack the dried leaves in burlap bags for shipping to (little) Washington.
One of Winnie’s last jobs was working at the Pamlico Inn, operated at the time by Bill Gaskill.
“The boarders were all crazy about her and everybody called her ‘Aunt Winnie’,” Mildred says in “Ocracokers.”
Winnie’s employment there lasted until she suffered a stroke one day while she was dressing chickens.
“One of these ole wild cats that used to hang around there jumped up on the table and took off with one of the chickens and ran underneath the house with it,” Mildred says.
Winnie took off after it and crawled all the way to the middle of the house and managed to reach the cat.
“She got the chicken back, but she had a stroke,” Mildred says. “She had to stop working after this and I reckon it wurn’t three years ‘fore she died.”
As Winnie languished from the stroke, some of the older women on the island would come over and help her.
“There was no doctor here then,” Mildred says.
After Winnie died, the island women prepared the body, and the men built a casket which the women lined in white fabric.
“They buried her the next day around two o’clock,” Mildred says. “One thing about Grandma was that nobody knew how old she was. She didn’t know herself, but it didn’t seem to matter to her too much one way or the other.”
Kenny knew Winnie’s grandchildren, Mildred, Muzel and Julius Bryant, and looked out for them because Mildred had looked after himself, Alton and their sister, Cathy, when they were kids.
While Ocracoke has had European settlers since the 1700s, the island only got official street names in 1999.
At that time, as the 911 emergency response system was initiated here, street names with signs were needed so that EMS responders could find places.
So, Winnie, unbeknownst to her, got immortalized in a street name, along with her grandchildren, the Bryants for Bryant Lane.
“We named (streets) after something that shows some historical interest,” Kenny, who was on that committee, says.
The Blount/Bryant clan’s time on Ocracoke was over after Muzel died at the age of 103, less than one month shy of her 104th birthday. The last of her family to call Ocracoke home Musie, as she was known, had lived with Kenny for 14 years.