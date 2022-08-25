Environmental advocates and local organizers gathered in Ahoskie last week to have input on a proposed expansion to a wood pellet mill that is already producing impacts both in Chowan County and around the Albemarle.
Enviva Biomass, the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, recently applied to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) seeking a Title V air permit renewal to expand their Ahoskie facility.
This application led to a public hearing on Aug. 16 where many came to support or oppose the Maryland-based Enviva.
The Ahoskie plant, opened in 2011, is one of four that Enviva operates in North Carolina. Timber for wood pellets is gathered from local forests by partnering with loggers and property owners. Enviva says they do not cut or manage forests themselves.
Many of the logging trucks that use Chowan County roads journey to Enviva’s facilities, joining much of northeastern North Carolina that is in the company’s 75-mile harvest radius.
That radius stretches from Hyde County in the south to Williamsburg, Va. in the north.
The proposed expansion to the Ahoskie plant will increase production from 481,000 oven dried tons to 630,000 oven dried tons. With the expansion comes the addition of pollution reduction controls, but the output of carbon dioxide (CO2) could still rise by close to 75,000 tons annually, according to an Enviva spokesperson, who declined to be named.
The company wishes to increase operations to “meet the increasing global demand for renewable wood bioenergy as a drop-in replacement for fossil fuels.”
North Carolina exports more wood pellets than any state, mostly to the European Union, as biomass does not contribute to N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s 2019 clean energy plan.
According to experts, wood pellets produce more CO2 than an equal amount of coal while burning. Despite this, over $7 million in taxpayer dollars subsidize the industry, all while more than 100 top scientists nationwide signed a letter asking the government to stop.
Those who supported the plant cited the company’s extensive community contributions and investment, the creation of over 80 jobs and Enviva’s ongoing forest conservation work as reasons to move forward with expansion.
Many who spoke against the plant stressed damage to the regional environment. These concerns include dust, noise, CO2 emissions, exacerbation of flooding and loss of hardwood forests that absorb CO2.
Others said that Enviva is hurting communities of color and low-income families via environmental impacts. All four North Carolina counties that have Enviva plants are economically distressed.
Nobody who lives in Ahoskie spoke against the plant, however.
“I am saddened that our community is being divided by corporations who make us choose between jobs on one hand and our health and environment on the other,” said Emily Zucchino, spokesperson for the nonprofit Dogwood Alliance.
A handful of Chowan County residents spoke at the hearing against Enviva and its regional impacts.
“I can’t think of anything more un-American than to destroy our hardwood forests to sell it overseas,” said Tom Brennan, a Chowan resident.
Kim Ringeisen asked what the state is doing about his constitutional right to hunt and fish on public lands when the state is allowing Enviva to “destroy forests” and “not maintain healthy wildlife populations.”
“Forests are left in a disheveled mess with no consideration for wildlife. Isn’t eastern North Carolina better than that?” pondered Edenton resident Julia Townsend.
Finding properties that the company sources from is difficult, opponents say, because Enviva does not publish addresses of harvested tracts online.
In Chowan County, 98 properties have provided wood for Enviva plants since 2015, according to an Enviva spokesperson. Eight cuts have occurred this year and seven last year.
One such cut was on property owned by the town of Edenton, across the street from Northeastern Regional Airport.
Dogwood Alliance had a local volunteer follow a truck from the site to Enviva Ahoskie. The group then provided photo evidence. A forester on site from Neal & Associates confirmed that some of the wood was going to Enviva.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said that roughly 87 acres of timber on the property was sold to a timber cruiser in December and then harvested by Bateman Logging. Gooden said that the town was not told where the timber would be going.
Edenton garnered around $50,000 from the sale.
Gooden explained that the cutting was required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for an upcoming project with the airport runway.
Ringeisen claimed that there was no published notice to airmen about nearby vegetation.
The FAA could not provide comments by press time.
Part of the harvested airport property is a wetland and stretches nearly to Albemarle Sound. Ringeisen, a photographer, captured a photo after the cut had ended that showed felled trees next to a faded sign – one that emphasized the importance of conserving wetlands.
Some of the tract could be replanted, Gooden said. This aligns with Enviva’s claim that they only source from forests that will be replanted.
Jack Spruill, who owns conservation land in Roper, said that Enviva’s replanting is “not compulsory.”
“There is absolutely no replanting of hardwood trees anywhere in North Carolina following such a cutting,” Spruill said.
Spruill asked if it was not DEQ’s responsibility to monitor cumulative impacts from Enviva, then “whose job is it?”
Despite these concerns, Enviva representatives say that the company works to conserve forests across the Southeast, known as “the world’s wood basket.”
Some local efforts include conserving 766 forested acres along the northern Chowan River, 1,000 acres of cypress-gum swamp in Bertie County and 6,000 acres of bottomland forest in Camden County.
On the topic of rivers, deforestation can often aggravate area flooding.
“Removing forest cover from areas underlain by poorly-draining soils will result in those soils remaining wetter for longer periods of time,” said Andy Wood, Director of the Coastal Plain Conservation Group. “This increases the potential for flooding in and around adjacent built environments that were previously kept safe.”
When it comes to regional air quality, if Enviva were to expand, not many air quality sensors currently exist in northeast North Carolina to monitor pollutants. One such pollutant, known as PM2.5 or fine dust, can worsen asthma symptoms and cause heart attacks.
Chowan, Tyrrell and Washington counties have some of the highest rates of asthma-related emergency department visits in the state, according to a study from the N.C. Medical Journal.
The closest Chowan County community to the Ahoskie plant is Arrowhead Beach, 14 miles away as the crow flies.
An Enviva spokesperson told The Chowan Herald that they welcome a DEQ air monitoring, but did not commit to installing one themselves. In 2019, Enviva added new air pollution controls at two facilities after CleanAIRE NC filed a lawsuit, alleging more pollution was occurring than what was being reported.
Past violations against Enviva have ranged from $5,000 to $10,000 in fines.
Brennan expressed concern that many locals are not aware of Enviva’s operations.
“People around here assume all the trucks are going to paper mills or sawmills, they don’t realize where some of this is going,” Brennan said.
Enviva plans to continue operating their Ahoskie facility even if NCDEQ denies the permit for expansion. The current permit runs through Feb. 28, 2027.