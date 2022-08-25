Environmental advocates and local organizers gathered in Ahoskie last week to have input on a proposed expansion to a wood pellet mill that is already producing impacts both in Chowan County and around the Albemarle.

Enviva Biomass, the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, recently applied to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) seeking a Title V air permit renewal to expand their Ahoskie facility.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.