If one’s last name is Swain, Davenport, Davis or Lee and one lives in Tyrrell County, head to NCCash.com to search if there is hidden money in the States Unclaimed Cash Account.
As a matter of fact, everyone in the county should check the site, and here’s why.
Currently, there are 4,353 people who live or once lived in Tyrell County that are owed over $270,073 involving 4,075 properties. Properties are any uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts and other abandoned funds.
“North Carolina’s NCCash.com is on track to return $120 million in unclaimed property and cash to state residents, governments and organizations this year, breaking a record $105 million in payouts for 2021,” North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said.
Folwell explained the website recently while visiting Tyrrell County.
“You have to let the people of Tyrrell County know about this. It’s a terrific program and we are trying to get the word out so people can claim what is owed to them,” Folwell said.
“We smashed all records last year paying out $105 million, and we think that we’re on track again to smash all records for NCCash.com,” added Folwell. “I think we’re on pace this year to hopefully pay out $120 million.”
Since the new fiscal year began on June 30, the treasurer has paid out $39 million in property and cash to over 35,000 claimants, consisting of forgotten bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, abandoned safe deposit boxes and other unclaimed assets.
The department currently holds more than $1.2 billion in its escheats fund, where abandoned and unclaimed property is preserved until the rightful owners claim it. The NCCash holdings total 17.7 million properties spread across 19 million owners, according to Folwell.
While the unclaimed property division has operated for decades, new laws have allowed the treasurer to improve efforts to return property more efficiently, resulting in record payouts in recent years, he said.
“Part of that is based on enabling legislation the General Assembly gave us last year,” Folwell said. “Now, based on enabling legislation, we have a program called NCCash Match.”
The new program allows the department to randomly select 3,000 claimants, and to mail out notification letters to those with matching information on file with the state.
“If all that stuff lines up, we actually send a letter out” about the unclaimed property, Folwell explained.
If the information on the letter is correct, then no further action is necessary to receive the funds. After about nine weeks, the state automatically sends the money if there’s no response.
“Ten percent come back undelivered,” claimed the Treasurer. “That’s why we wait for about eight or nine weeks for those letters to come back.”
The NCCash Match program paid 16,986 claims totaling nearly $7.3 million through the end of August.
The treasurer has also prioritized returning cash to area organizations, governments, nonprofits and other groups during speaking engagements across the state, including $310.58 recently returned to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina.
To check whether the state has funds belonging to any individual, that person should go to NCCash.com. In order to claim any funds that may be unclaimed, people will need to provide proper identification in the form of a Social Security Card, proof of address,or other approved identity forms.