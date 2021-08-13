The summer may be winding down but at the Tyrrell County Public Library we have a lot going on! While we wrap up our Summer Reading Program, we will be continuing our regularly recurring events and gearing up for the school year.
Check out what we have in store below!
• Youth Dungeons and Dragons with Ms. Ashley, ages 10-17: August 12 and 26 from 5:00 to 7:00
• HeroClix with Ms. Ashley, ages 8-16: August 14 from 10:00 to 1:00
• Film Club with Mr. JD, ages 15 and up: August 17, 24, and 31 at 5:30PM
• Adult Dungeon and Dragons, ages 18 and up: August 19 from 5:00 to 7:00
• Sign Language Class with Ms. Karen, open to all ages: August 21 at 11:00AM
• Computer Class with Mr. Jared, open to all ages: August 23 at 6:00PM
• Whatcha’ Reading Book Club with Ms. Lynda, ages 10-16: August 30 at 4:00
If you are interested in any of the listed events, stop by the Library or call to sign up or inquire for more information. When you stop by, why not pick up a new book? This month we have a ton of new releases just waiting for you to take them home and read them! Check out some of what we have below and have a great week!
Adult Fiction:
“The Bullet,” by Iris Johansen
“Choose Me,” by Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver
“Dream Girl,” by Laura Lippman
“The Eagle’s Claw,” by Jeff Shaara
“Fallen,” by Linda Castillo
“Ghost Blows a Kiss,” by Carolyn Hart
“Golden Girl,” by Elin Hilderbrand
“Jackpot,” by Stuart Woods
“The Maidens,” by Alex Michaelides
“Murder at Sunrise Lake,” by Christine Feehan
“Notorious,” by Diana Palmer
“The Other Black Girl,” by Zakiya Dalila Harris
“The President’s Daughter,” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
“The Saboteurs,” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul
“Whereabouts,” by Jhumpa Lahiri
“The Witch’s Heart,” by Genevieve Gornichec
Non-Fiction:
“The Anthropocene Reviewed,” by John Green
“The Bomber Mafia,” by Malcolm Gladwell
“Broken Horses,” by Brandi Carlile
“Crying in H-Mart,” by Michelle Zauner
“On Juneteenth,” by Annette Gordon-Reed
“On the House,” by John Boehner
“Open Veins of Latin America,” by Eduardo Galeano
“Respect: The Life of Aretha Franklin,” by David Ritz
“They Can Leave it in the Desert but Nowhere Else: A History of the Armenian Genocide,” by Ronald Grigor Suny
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Peanuts: Volume 1,” by Charles Schulz
“Warriors: Winds of Change,” by Erin Hunter and Dan Jolley
YA Fiction:
“Blade of Secrets,” by Tricia Levenseller
“Ruin and Rising,” by Leigh Bardugo
“Shadow and Bone,” by Leigh Bardugo
“Siege and Storm,” by Leigh Bardugo
“Spells Trouble,” by P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast
“Under the Mesquite,” by Guadalupe Garcia McCall
Juvenile Fiction:
“Bravelands: Shadows on the Mountain,” by Erin Hunter
“Breakout,” by Kate Messner
“Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet,” by Zanib Mian
“Planet Omar: Unexpected Super Spy,” by Zanib Mian
“Song for a Whale,” by Lynne Kelly
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Claude Monet,” by Mike Venezia
“Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks,” by Suzanne Slade
“Georgia O’Keefe,” by Mike Venezia
“Leonardo Da Vinci,” by Mike Venezia
“Michelangelo,” by Mike Venezia
“Pablo Picasso,” by Mike Venezia
“Vincent Van Gogh,” by Mike Venezia
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“The Bruce Swap,” by Ryan T. Higgins
“The Circles All Around Us,” by Brad Montague
“Different: A Great Thing to Be!” by Heather Avis and Sarah Mensinga
“The Hike,” by Alison Farrell
“I Sang You Down from the Stars,” by Tasha Spillett-Summer
“Outside, Inside,” by LeUyen Pham
“A Place Inside of Me,” by Zetta Elliott
“Too Much Stuff,” by Emily Gravett
“We Will Rock Our Classmates,” by Ryan T. Higgins
Juvenile Easy Non-Fiction:
“Dinosaur Lady,” by Linda Skeers and Marta Álvarez Miguéns