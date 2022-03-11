At the Library with Jared Jacavone A month of in-person programming... Jared Jacavone Columnist Mar 11, 2022 4 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Jared JacavoneAt theLibrary Jared Jacavone Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is March, the sun is starting to become a familiar sight, and we are pleased to announce the library is back to in-person programming once again.We are so excited that we have a month full of programming for the whole family. This includes Computer Classes, Storytime, Dungeons and Dragons, Film Club and more.Check out below to see what we have scheduled:• Story Time with Ms. Megann- March 8 and 22 at 10:30 a.m., ages 2-5• Film Club with JD — March 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 5:30 p.m. ages 13 and up• Dungeons and Dragons Youth with Ms. Ashley — March 10 and 2z at 5 p.m., ages 10-17• Dungeons and Dragons Adult with Ms. Ashley — March 17 and 31 at 5 p.m., ages 18 and up• Lego Club with Ms. Ashley — March 21, ages 9-14• Makerspace with Mr. Jared — March 23 at 3:30 p.m., ages 8-16• Whatcha’ Reading Book Club with Ms. Lynda — March 28 at 4 p.m., ages 10-16• Computer Class with Mr. Jared — March 31 at 6 p.m.Swing by the Library or call us at 252-796-3771 to learn more about each program and sign up for that event. While you are at the library, check out our displays.We are celebrating Dr. Suess’s birthday and Women’s History Month this month!Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jared Jacavone Dungeon Linguistics Ashley Dragon Film Club Ages Programming Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWhealton named Assistant Town ManagerFulford devoted to Washington Co. athletesFence vote deadlockedSchool board approves $1.6M in improvementsFirst automated water meters installedR.S. Spencer solves mysteries, preserves historyJosephine Leary Day celebrated in EdentonSteinburg, Sanderson set to square offTyrrell County DSS board holds emergency meetingVitality at the bridge... Images