Tyrrell County Library Logo

It is March, the sun is starting to become a familiar sight, and we are pleased to announce the library is back to in-person programming once again.

We are so excited that we have a month full of programming for the whole family. This includes Computer Classes, Storytime, Dungeons and Dragons, Film Club and more.

Check out below to see what we have scheduled:

• Story Time with Ms. Megann- March 8 and 22 at 10:30 a.m., ages 2-5

• Film Club with JD — March 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 5:30 p.m. ages 13 and up

• Dungeons and Dragons Youth with Ms. Ashley — March 10 and 2z at 5 p.m., ages 10-17

• Dungeons and Dragons Adult with Ms. Ashley — March 17 and 31 at 5 p.m., ages 18 and up

• Lego Club with Ms. Ashley — March 21, ages 9-14

• Makerspace with Mr. Jared — March 23 at 3:30 p.m., ages 8-16

• Whatcha’ Reading Book Club with Ms. Lynda — March 28 at 4 p.m., ages 10-16

• Computer Class with Mr. Jared — March 31 at 6 p.m.

Swing by the Library or call us at 252-796-3771 to learn more about each program and sign up for that event. While you are at the library, check out our displays.

We are celebrating Dr. Suess’s birthday and Women’s History Month this month!

Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!

Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.