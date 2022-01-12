It is 2022, and 2021 is now in the rear-view mirror.
Many started the New Year with a resolution! Some try a new diet, exercise or just try healthier habits.
Others might set a short-term life goal to earn a promotion, make the honor roll in college or save up for a vacation or new car.
Whatever the goal may be, whether big or small, the month of January is a time for trying new things and starting anew.
Personally, outside of my own New Year’s Resolution, I always make an effort to start the New Year with a book I wouldn’t usually read or something that has been on my bucket list for a long time. Even if I am in the middle of another book, I at least read the first chapter, so I will return to it once I finish the other one.
This year, I decided to cross something off my bucket list and picked up a compendium of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy, which includes Foundation, Foundation and Empire and Second Foundation. As someone who loves science fiction and has read some of Asimov’s works before, I had never got around to Foundation, and this year, I decided, was the year to do that.
If you want to try a new book for the New Year, I encourage you to stop by the Tyrrell County Public Library and check out one of our newest titles.
If you want to try something new, take a look below at some of the latest additions to our collection. Who knows, you might find your next favorite read.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult Fiction:
“Autopsy,” by Patricia Cornwell
“The Baddest Girl on the Planet,” by Heather Frese
“Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” by Diana Gabaldon
“The Left-Handed Twin,” by Thomas Perry
“Leviathan Falls,” by James S.A. Corey
“The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich
“The Veiled Throne,” by Ken Liu
Non-Fiction:
“The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman, and Jake Silverstein
“The President and the Freedom Fighter,” by Brian Kilmeade
“Renegades Born in the USA,” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen
“Will,” by Will Smith and Mark Manson
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“My Little Pony/Transformers: Friendship in Disguise!” by Megan Brown
YA Fiction:
“Gilded,” by Marissa Meyer
“Our Violent Ends,” by Chloe Gong
Juvenile Fiction:
“Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives,” by Dav Pilkey
“Finding Junie Kim,” by Ellen Oh
“Goddess Girls: Hecate the Witch,” by Joan Holub and Suzanne Williams
“Kaya’s Story Collection,” by Janet Shaw
“Samantha Story Collection” by Susan S. Adler, Maxine Rose Schur, and Valerie Tripp
“Where Snow Angels Go,” by Maggie O’Farrell
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: Big Bad Ironclad,” by Nathan Hale
“Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: Donner Party Dinner,” by Nathan Hale
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“The 1619 Project: Born on the Water,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson
“Aaron Slater Illustrator,” by Andrea Beaty
“Flight for Freedom: the Wetzel Family’s Daring Escape from East Germany,” by Kristen Fulton
“Make Your Bed With Skipper the Seal,” by Adm. William H. McRaven
“The Smart Cookie,” by Jory John and Pete Oswald
Large Print:
“The Walnut Creek Wish,” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.