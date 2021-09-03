This September at the Tyrrell County Public Library we ‘ave a pirate themed month o’ events ‘n programs!
Unexpectedly, an invasion o’ pirates ‘ave taken the helm ‘n our staff o’ library professionals ‘ave turned into literary buccaneers ready t’ take the Seven Seas o’ readin’ ‘n education.
Check out below some o’ the events we ‘ave in store!
• Banned Books Bingo Card- 9/10 through 10/4
• Virtual Dungeons and Dragons Adult Group- 9/2, 9/16, and 9/30 at 5 p.m. via Zoom
• Virtual Dungeons and Dragon Youth Group- Contact for details
• Lego Club for ages 9 to 14- 9/13 at 5 p.m. via Zoom
• Film Club Discussion for ages 15 and older- 9/14 and 9/28 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom
• History of Piracy video series- premieres 9/15 via YouTube
• Author Talk with Larry Feign- 9/20 at 6 p.m. via Zoom
• Story Time: Pirates!- 9/21 at 10:30 a.m. on library lawn with online activity video via YouTube
• Fantastical Festivals and Surprising Celebrations: National Talk Like a Pirate Day video- 9/21 via YouTube
• Science Saturday- 9/25 at 11 a.m. on library front lawn
• Whatcha’ Reading Book Club- 9/27 at 4:00PM on library lawn
• Google Docs Sheets video- 9/29 via YouTube
This month promises t’ be a high seas adventure wit’ lots o’ excitin’ events fer the whole family! Call the fore desk at 252-796-3771 or visit us t’ sign up fer these events. Zoom links will be sent t’ all that inquire. We hope fair winds t’ ye at th’ Library ‘n ‘ave a great week!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.