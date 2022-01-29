Last weekend we received a winter surprise. We received about four inches of snow with a cold gust from the West.
There is always something exciting and mystical in how snow makes its way to the ground as it coats the countryside in a powdery white blanket.
As a transplanted New Englander, the magic of falling snow tends to wear off quickly when it happens almost every other week, and it becomes a pain to clean up. Shoveling the snow, cleaning off the car and watching that fluffy blanket turning into an ice sheet or transforming into grayish muddy slush does take the joy out of it.
Despite these drawbacks on snow, oddly enough, I still love it! There is nothing like stepping outside before a storm and smelling that crisp air that can only mean one thing, snow is coming.
Watching it come down, especially in that twilight hour, fosters a comfortable and warm indoor environment. At the very least, the snow makes hanging out inside feel hearty and gives the atmosphere, both inside and outside, a comfortable stillness you cannot get during the summer.
With more snow predicted in the forecast, might this veteran of the bitter Rhode Island cold recommend a few necessary preparations?
First, put some sand and salt down before the snowfall so you can prevent ice from forming beneath the snow. If it is going to be a significant accumulation (i.e., more than eight inches), you will need to go out there every few hours to clear the walkways and paths and put down more salt and sand. If you do not do this, it will be a challenge to take care of it when it is all said and done.
Second, once that business is out of the way, put on some comfy clothes and hunker down with something warm to drink to soothe your soul. If you can, light your fireplace, you will need it. Put on some music, sit in your favorite spot on the couch, pull out a book,and get lost in a story.
If you need a suggestion for a book, the Tyrrell County Public Library has you covered. Currently, we have our “Flurry of Stories” display in the archway. These books are all snow and winter-themed, perfect for a cold winter’s night!.
If you want something new, we have many new books recently added to the collection. Check out the list below of some of these new titles.
Have a great week, stay warm and we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult Fiction:
“Criminal Mischief,” by Stuart Woods
“Curse of Salem,” by Kay Hooper
“The Horsewoman,” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica
“Lightning in a Mirror,” by Jayne Ann Krentz
“The Paris Detective,” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo
“Reckless Girls,” by Rachel Hawkins
“Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby,” by Ace Atkins
“Seasonal Work,” by Laura Lippman
“A Stranger’s Game,” by Colleen Coble
“Targeted,” by Stephen Hunter
Non-Fiction:
“Beginner’s Greek,” by Elizabeth G. Uhlig
“J.K. Lasser’s Your Income Tax 2022,” by J.K. Lasser Institute
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Avengers: Taking A.I.M.” by Bob Harras, Terry Kavanagh, George Perez, and Mark Gruenwald
“The Avengers” World War She-Hulk,” by Jason Aaron
YA Fiction:
“Last Night at the Telegraph Club,” by Malinda Lo
“Within These Wicked Walls,” by Lauren Blackwood
Juvenile Fiction:
“Katt Loves Dogg,” by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein
“Magic Tree House: Narwhal on a Sunny Night,” by Mary Pope Osborne
“Magic Tree House: Sunlight on the Snow Leopard,” by Mary Pope Osborne
“Warriors: The Broken Code- A Light in the Mist,” by Erin Hunter
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“How Do Hot Air Balloons Work?” by Buffy Silverman
“Magic Tree House Fact Finder: Snow Leopards and Other Wild Cats,” by Mary Pope Osborne and Jenny Laird
“Safely to Shore: America’s L
Audiobooks:
“The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger,” by Stephen King
Large Print:
“The Becoming,” by Nora Roberts
“Mercy,” by David Baldacci
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.