A special someone from the North Pole is coming to get us on track for the holiday season!
The Friends of the Tyrrell County Public Library reached out to Santa Claus and arranged two special visits to the Library despite his busy schedule.
First, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Santa Claus will be joining us for Story Time to read a favorite Christmas tale and collect some requests for Christmas.
If you cannot join us for Story Time, do not worry! From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, Santa will visit the library one last time to collect any last-minute wishes before the big day.
Word on the street says that Santa has a special surprise in store for his visits to the library, but do not let him know I told you: it’s a secret!
When you swing by the library to meet Santa, you might notice something a little different. There is a new blue book dropbox at the parking lot exit on the driver’s side. Since it has two slots (one for books and the other for audio-visual items), our new book drop makes it easy to drop off items you have borrowed from the library.
You do not even have to leave your car or turn the engine off — just drive up and drop off your items. Thanks to the Tyrrell County Manager, David Clegg, and the entire Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners, the library could add this to our facility offerings.
We also give special thanks to the Tyrrell County maintenance team and the Tyrrell County Building and Grounds Department for installing the book drop box onto the library property. The book drop-box will ensure the safety of our patrons, the security of our collection and make it easier than ever to return items to the library.
Come on by to check out the latest update to the library property and, while you are at it, come inside to check out a few books.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.