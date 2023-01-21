You can’t beat holding a good book in your hands. Books have a distinct smell.
The accomplishment of turning a page to explore the next is also distinct to books. They are like hand held journeys. While some argue that books may go the way of the dodo in the future, I believe physical books are here to stay. They are too critical to the human experience.
That said, libraries offer a variety of informational mediums. At Pettigrew Regional Libraries we offer more than just books.
Most recently, we have updated our online catalog to include eBooks and audiobooks. This means that when you search for a title in our catalog you can now find these resources. If you are on the go and forgot to grab your favorite book you can use your PC or smartphone to read or listen to a book.
If you see [electronic resource] appear after the title of the item that means it is an electronic resource. Make sure you have your library card handy because you will need it if you wish to check out an eBook or audiobook.
Once you’ve found an item of interest you can click on “More Options” to view the resource holding information. On PCs, you will then sign in by choosing Pettigrew Regional Library as your library and by inputting your library card number. Your library card number is the number on the back of your card underneath the barcode.
If you are using a smartphone, I recommend downloading the Libby app from the Google Play or Apple store. It is a free download. You will login in a similar way.
Once the app is installed it will ask you to select your library and input your library card number. Look for Pettigrew Regional Library and enter your number. Then you can begin browsing right way.
If an eBook or audiobook is checked out you can place a hold on the item to ensure you are in the queue to access the item. Some of the more popular audiobooks might require you to place a hold.
If you don’t have a library card visit your local library in Washington, Tyrrell, Chowan or Perquimans County. We will be happy to assist you.
It takes about two minutes to get a library card. Then you can start enjoying all of the resources our libraries offer – whether it be a physical book, DVD, game, eBook, or audio book.
Our staff members are here to help and we look forward to serving you.
Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.