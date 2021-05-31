An Active June Ahead at the Library

Summer is almost here and everyone is excited to get out and have some fun! If you are looking for something to do this month, we have you covered at the Tyrrell County Public Library!
This month is the start of our annual Summer Reading Program, and the theme this year is “Tails and Tales,” where we go “wild” with animal themed activities, crafts, and events for children, “tweens”, and teens. Call or visit the Library to sign up and receive a reading log!
Summer Reading Program Schedule for June 2021
• June 15th at 2:00 PM: Join the North Carolina Zoo for a “Choose Your Own Ending” virtual event to learn all about different types of animals! Please call the Library at 252-796-3771 to sign up and receive the link to the virtual session. Open to ages 10 and under.
• June 15th at 2:00 PM: Join Ms. Lynda to help solve an Animal Crime Scene investigation! Open to ages 11-18.
• June 16th, 23rd, 30th at 10:30 AM: Join Ms. Megan for an animal-themed Story Time! Open to ages 2-5.
• June 16th at 2:00 PM: Join Mr. Howard and Ms. Tami Phillips at the Library to learn about the local wildlife of Tyrrell County and the surrounding region! Open to ages 10 and under.
• June 17th at 2:00 PM: Join Ms. Lynda to make a Summer Reading bookmark craft! Open to ages 8-18.
• June 22nd at 2:00 PM: Join the Red Wolf Coalition at the Library to learn about the importance of family and wolf family units! Learn how to make an origami wolf and a wolf charm bracelet or necklace. Open to ages 18 and under.
• June 29th at 2:00 PM: Join the staff of the Roanoke Island Festival Park at the Library to learn about artist and naturalist Dr. John White! Learn how to make a nature journal and how to sketch flora and fauna. Open to ages 18 and under.
Summer is not just for the Summer Reading Program! Check out our lineup of other great programs scheduled for June!
Program Schedule for June 2021
• June 15th at 5:00 PM: Join Ms. Ashley for the first Dungeon and Dragons session of 2021! Participants must be 18 or older.
• June 19th at 11:00 AM: Join Mr. Jared for a “Preserving the Past” workshop! Learn the basics for preserving family photos, documents, and letters in this free information session. Participants that bring a flash drive and one family document/album can have that item digitized for FREE! Participants must be 16 or older.
• June 22nd at 5:30 PM: Join Mr. Jared S. for the first meeting of the Tyrrell County Public Library’s Film Club! Participants will view and discuss a film, and learn how to achieve some of the same film effects used on the big screen! Participants must be 15 or older.
• June 24th at 2:00 PM: Join Mr. Jared and Ms. Megan for the first Makerspace session of 2021! Participants will learn how to use 3D printing technology and will be able to use the video gaming systems, including the virtual reality system! Open to ages 8-18.
• June 26th at 11:00 AM: Join Ms. Karen for a “Basics in Music” class! Participants will learn how to read music and exercise their vocal skills. Participants must be 15 or older.
• June 28th at 4:00 PM: Join Ms. Lynda for the first meeting of the “Whatcha’ Reading” book club! Participants will have the chance to not only share what they are reading, but to also compare and contrast the ways in which different stories are constructed. Open to ages 10-16.
Call us at 252-796-3771 or swing by the Library to sign up for any of these great programs! Also, don’t forget—the book sale is active and is running through Saturday, June 12th! If you are a member of the Friends of the Library, show us your membership card and get 50% off your purchase!
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!