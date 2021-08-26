Something exciting has happened at the Tyrrell County Public Library.
Remember when I mentioned the book, The Flower Boat Girl by Larry Feign a few weeks ago? The day after the column was published, I received an email from the author.
Mr. Feign, an American author and artist who lives in Hong Kong, offered to share his research findings for the book with our community. To say the least, we are honored to have Mr. Feign speak on this fascinating topic.
His presentation will cover some of the history of piracy in Southeast Asia and the rise of the most powerful female pirate — and arguably the most powerful pirate in history — Zheng Yi Sao.
The presentation will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 via Zoom. We will be hosting a screening of the presentation at the Tyrrell County Public Library and, if you would like to join us at home, we will send out a link to all Pettigrew Regional Libraries patrons that inquire. Just give us a call or visit any of our four library locations to sign up for this exciting presentation.
If you are interested in reading his novel you can request it from the library — let us know and we will put it on hold for you!
Also, check out some of our new arrivals below. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Adult Fiction:
“Another Kind of Eden,” by James Lee Burke
“Bloodless,” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
“Dangerous Pursuits,” by Jo Bannister
“Death of an Eye,” by Dana Stabenow
“Ice and Stone,” by Marcia Muller
“Juneteenth,” by Ralph Ellison
“The Madness of Crowds,” by Louise Penny
“The Noise,” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker
“The Shadow,” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts
“A Terrible Fall of Angels,” by Laurell K. Hamilton
“The Third Grave,” by Lisa Jackson
“Vortex,” by Catherine Coulter
Non-Fiction:
“The Happiest Man on Earth,” by Eddie Jaku
“How the Word Is Passed,” by Clint Smith
“I Will Find You,” by Joe Kenda
“National Geographic Concise History of the World,” Edited by Neil Kagan
“Particle Physics Brick by Brick,” by Ben Still
“Terra Flamma: Wild Fires at Night,” by Stuart Palley
“Total Reflexology of the Hand,” by Martine Faure-Alderson
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales,” by Saladin Ahmed
“Ape and Armadillo Take Over the World,” by James Sturm
“DC Comics Secret Hero Society: Field Trip Disaster,” by Derek Fridolfs and Dave Bardin
“Fence: Volume 2,” by P.S. Pacat
“Star Wars: The Legend of Luke Skywalker- The Manga,” by Ken Liu and Akira Himekawa
Juvenile Fiction:
“The Boy Who Failed Show and Tell,” by Jordan Sonnenblick
“Famous Family Trees,” by Kari Hauge
“The Incredible Adventures of Cinnamon Girl,” by Melissa Keil
“World Champions! A Max Einstein Adventure,” by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein
“Pirate Queen: A Story of Zheng Yi Sao,” by Helaine Becker
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Bigfoot Goes Back in Time,” by D.L. Miller
“Bigfoot Spotted At World Famous Landmarks,” by D.L. Miller
“Give Bees a Chance,” by Bethany Barton
“Rocks Minerals and Gems,” by Sean Callery and Miranda Smith
“Plasticus Maritimus,” by Ana Pêgo
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Benny and Penny in How to Say Goodbye,” by Geoffrey Hayes
“Benny and Penny in the Big No-No,” by Geoffrey Hayes
“The One and Only Sparkella,” by Channing Tatum
“Peace Train,” by Cat Stevens
“Planet Omar: Incredible Rescue Mission,” by Zanib Mian
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.