Hello! I am Nate King – the new Tyrrell County Librarian.
I grew up in the mountains of Western North Carolina about 20 minutes from Asheville in a small town similar to Columbia in size.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Hello! I am Nate King – the new Tyrrell County Librarian.
I grew up in the mountains of Western North Carolina about 20 minutes from Asheville in a small town similar to Columbia in size.
While I love those beautiful rolling mountains – the landscape of the Pettigrew area has captured my heart. The light, sky, water and smell are all distinct, intriguing and enjoyable. It already feels like home.
My grandparents lived in Norfolk and during the summers we would visit them. Those experiences have stuck with me and I grew up loving the coast. I am so very excited to be here.
For the past 12 years, I worked at the Montreat College library in different capacities: information support technology assistant, electronic resources librarian and library director.
I also have taught English Composition to freshman college students, Poetry and British Literature. I have a BA in English, an MLS from North Carolina Central University, and an MA in English from East Carolina University.
I have two boys aged 10 and 13. My beautiful wife and I have been married for 11 years.
My hobbies include spending time with my family, walking, reading, writing, fishing, crabbing and video games. I am passionate about access to technology, information materials, and improving the lives of those around me.
My favorite books are Stranger in a Strange Land, Off the Road and the Ender’s Game series. Some of my favorite movies are Apocalypse Now!, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly and Star Wars.
I am excited to join the community in Tyrrell County and to continue to improve our services and programs. I also look forward to getting to know you and the history of the area.
Stop in the Tyrrell County Library so that I can meet you.
Remember to check out our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TyrrellCountyPublicLibrary/.
See our newest titles below.
Adult Fiction:
The Half Sister by Sandie Jones
Home Sweet Christmas by Susan Mallery
The Maze by Nelson DeMille
Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng
Voice of Fear by Heather Graham
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson
Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks
Endless Summer by Elin Hilderbrand
A Quilt for Christmas by Melody Carlson
Treasure State by C.J. Box
Children’s Books:
This Makes Me Silly: Dealing with Feelings by Courtney Carbone
This Makes Me Angry: Dealing with Feelings by Courtney Carbone
Meet the Clades by Natasha Bouchard
Adventure Awaits by Natasha Bouchard
Nate King is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.