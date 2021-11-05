Applications for the North Carolina Extension and Community Association Scholarships are now available.
Applicants may be high school seniors or adults returning to college and from any county in North Carolina. The purpose of the scholarships is to assist students in obtaining a degree at any North Carolina college, in any field of study, with priority given to Family and Consumer Sciences.
Previous applicants and/or recipients may reapply each year they remain in school.
The state scholarships are $800 each and the district scholarships are $1,000, and two of each will be awarded in the Northeast District.
Applications are available from the Tyrrell County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 407 Martha Street in Columbia, and are due back in the office by Jan. 28, 2022.
For more information or to have an application mailed to you, contact Dee Furlough at 796-1581 or dee_furlough@ncsu.edu.