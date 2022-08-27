Sometimes, it hits you. There are twenty unread books in your pile, yet none of them catch your eye.
You bring home books from the library, but you can’t seem to get past the first five pages. Eventually you’re forced to admit it. You’re in a slump — a book slump.
And in the words of Dr. Seuss, “un-slumping yourself is not easily done!” The feeling can strike fear into the most prolific of readers. Is the love of reading gone forever?
Fear not; book slumps happen to everyone. That listlessness after finishing an excellent book or series will go away and be replaced by excitement over something new. It just requires time and searching to find the right book. Check out these tips on how to end the slump.
No. 1 Don’t stress. If you start to worry you’ll never find another book that grabs your attention, you’re creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. Relax and enjoy the fact that you’ve finished an incredible work. Savor it; the new book will come.
No. 2 Choose wisely and choose widely. Exploring new genres or topics, especially ones that are completely different from the stunning masterpiece of literature you’ve most recently completed, will help to overcome the slump. New subjects can spark interest. Go browsing in sections you don’t typically search to see what catches your eye.
No. 3 Pick several books to try, but stick to one. I recommend taking home several new options to work your way out of the slump. Having more choices can’t hurt, and knowing you have several books due back all at once can ignite the urgency read.
However, don’t give up on one option and bounce to another too quickly. Especially when in a slump, readers can get impatient.
If a book doesn’t hook within the first page, chances are a reader won’t continue. Give the book a chance. One page is not enough. Sometimes, one chapter isn’t enough for the story to really build momentum. Give it fifty pages or so before you declare a book is not for you. Often, just pushing through a few chapters will be enough to invest a reader.
However-
No. 4 Don’t push too hard. Despite saying not to give up too easily, you also don’t want to have to force yourself to read. If your current read-in-progress fills you with dread, you’re pushing too hard. It’s time to look into a different choice.
Reading should be fun. It should be a journey that the reader is excited to take. If you’ve hit that fifty-page sweet spot and still can’t connect, try another book.
No. 5 Make book lists. I keep a running record of my books read for this year, but I also have TBR (to be read) lists and DNF (did not finish) lists. DNF lists in particular can be helpful and inspiring.
Write down the title and author of a book you simply couldn’t get through, and record the reason why. You might find one of those DNF books is exactly what you need later.
I hope you find this helpful in your next book slump. Remember, the joy of reading will return — you just have to find the right book. And it’s probably on the shelf waiting for you at the Tyrrell County Public Library!
Megan Crawford is an Assistant Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.