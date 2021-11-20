Columbia Middle School participated in the annual VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay contest.
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300-400 word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.
This year’s theme was “How Can I Be a Good American?”
The winner for Columbia Middle school was chosen by members of the Columbia VFW chapter, Glenn T. Cahoon Post 10659.
This year’s winner is seventh grader Ava-Joy Basnight English. Ava-Joy’s essay will be submitted to the VFW North Eastern NC district competition.