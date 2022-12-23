...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Christy Gardner, Taylor Moore Cutler and Alisha Cardwell join Beta Upsilon.
The Beta Upsilon chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) was hosted by Martin County members at Community Christian Church, Williamston, on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Member educators were inspired and encouraged by several activities led by their peers. Candice Howard of South Creek Elementary (Martin County) shared portions of a video from a Technology, Entertainment, and Design (TED) Talk led by veteran teacher Rita Pierson on the value and importance of human connection and friendships.
Pierson emphasized that teaching should bring joy and that students learn more from teachers they respect and like. She also challenged educators to strive to raise self-esteem of students while teaching them what they need to know.
Jan Wagner followed by encouraging members to reach out to members in the chapter that they do not know and to try to make all members feel welcome and appreciated.
Amy Barsanti summarized how she is incorporating learning about different world cultures in classroom activities by relating things she garnered from her summer of 2022 educational trips to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe; and Dakar, Senegal in Africa.
Three new members were inducted into DKG at a special ceremony on Nov. 14 — Christy Gardner, Taylor Moore Cutler and Alisha Cardwell.
After business sessions were completed, members shopped from a well-stocked bazaar of baked goods and home accessories that were member donated. Funds raised will help fund DKG educational scholarships.
The Beta Upsilon Chapter serves Bertie, Hertford, Gates, Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties.