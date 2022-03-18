“Yond Cassius has a lean and hungry look; He thinks too much: such men are dangerous.”
Julius Caesar, Act I, Scene 2.
It is that time of year again when we commemorate the death of a dictator.
On March 15, many quoted Shakespeare with “Beware the Ides of March,” or “The Ides of March have come… Aye, Caesar, but not gone.”
Online you can find a thousand memes depicting a “Caesar Salad” with some lettuce and a bunch of knives or perhaps you may indulge in watching HBO’s Rome or one of the many adaptations of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar to celebrate.
Yet. while we talk about the Ides of March in popular culture, why is it significant?
As a lover of history, I see the event as a tragedy, not because it marks Julius Caesar’s death, but because it is a moment when Rome abandoned civil discourse, and its institutions were so degraded that the alternative to a dictator was a council of petty tyrants.
Although Brutus, Cassius, and, to an extent, Cicero saw the assassination as a means to uphold traditional values, it plunged the Roman Republic into two more civil wars, and resulted in the establishment of the princeps, or the Roman Emperor.
It is a common misconception that Caesar was a “good guy” and that the assassins were “bad guys.” I’m sorry to say, but one rarely sees such a Manichean struggle through the lens of history.
Taking the Ides at face value, we are presented with the scene of a group of senators and other pro-republican leaders making a last-ditch effort to end a dictatorship attained through profound violence with tyrannicide, thus saving the Roman Republic.
In the modern world, we would typically applaud such an action. For example, during the Arab Spring, the United States and Europe celebrated when “rebels” executed Muammar Gaddafi, another military dictator who rose to power through brutal means. The people of Libya celebrated their liberation in the aftermath and prepared for establishing a new political order.
Yet that was decidedly not the case in the aftermath of Caesar’s death, which leads us to wonder, why didn’t the people of Rome celebrate and immortalize Brutus and Cassius in their patriotic efforts? Why didn’t the people look to correct the wrongs of the past and re-establish a thriving republic? Why did the people of Rome instead riot, give aid to the Caesarians and run the conspirators out of Rome?
The answer to these questions, believe it or not, boils down to corruption, the degradation of the Roman Constitution and a political system built on socio-economic favors and military glory rather than democratic values.
It started with the Gracchi brothers some 100 years before Caesar’s assassination. The Gracchi brothers, holders of the office of Tribune — the only office in the Roman Republic truly elected by the people of Rome — were assassinated in broad daylight by the Senate for trying to pass land reforms that would benefit the ordinary people of Rome.
These reforms, I might add, would cut into the senators’ profit margins. This was the first case of political violence in the Roman Republic since its founding in 509 BCE.
This form of blatant corruption and abuse embedded a political system that intentionally ignored constitutional traditions for the personal gain of a few elite senators. The civil wars between Marius and Sulla in the 80s BCE saw the rise of private armies funded by wealthy senators.
Any subsequent wealth gained from a military campaign would then go straight to the senator serving as general for the campaign, not to the Roman government. Senators then spent this wealth on funding gladiatorial matches and sporting events for Rome and the retirement funds for their soldiers.
What resulted was a system of favors and military strongmen using their wealth and influence to control Rome. If the law got in the way, like-minded senators made legislative exceptions and the money kept flowing. As a result, the loyalty of the people of Rome shifted from the government to their personal benefactor(s).
Julius Caesar and the senators that killed him were complicit in this system. Caesar was merely the first of these senators to wield enough wealth, loyalty and popularity to make the rules without the help of other senators. Caesar was thus killed by jealousy, not patriotism. Hence none of the 23 stabs could have remotely saved the Roman Republic, because it was already dead.
So, what should we make of this? What can we do on the Ides of March to preserve our own Republic?
Quite simply, we must remember the past, understand its and support our democratic institutions, not blindly follow an individual or the agenda of a political party.
When we pass our laws and debate the issues, we must remember to be civil and respect those who disagree with us. Political violence, no matter how minor, should never be tolerated.
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.