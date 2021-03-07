Book delivery for Senior Citizens

At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we believe that the role of a library is continually expanding and should develop new methods of better serving its community.
In collaboration with the Tyrrell County Senior Citizen Center, we now offer front-door services to our community’s seniors!
If you are already registered to have meals delivered to your home, you can now call the Library to request a delivery of books to your house. Once the request is received, your items request will arrive in the upcoming Wednesday meal delivery.
A due date will be taped on the package of materials and, when you are finished with the materials, you need only return them to the representatives from the Senior Citizen Center for return to the Library.
If you need more time with your materials, just give us a call and we will renew your items.
If you would like to sign up for this new delivery system, just call the Senior Citizen Center to register for meal deliveries, and then you can start requesting materials from the Library.
We are excited about this new program and cannot wait to start delivering our collection to your front door!
If you or someone you know would like to receive book deliveries along with meal deliveries, call the Tyrrell County Public Library at 252-796-3771 and the Tyrrell County Senior Citizen Center at 252-796-0365.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you or hear from you at the Library!