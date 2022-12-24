The structure bearing his name, the Warren Bridge, connects the banks of the Alligator River in Tyrrell County and is 2.8 miles long, however, the political legacy of Lindsay C. Warren, spans decades.

Born in 1889, in Washington, Warren was a lawyer, legislator and congressman. A Democratic politician, he served in the U.S. Congress from North Carolina between 1925 and 1940. From 1940 to 1954 Warren served as only the third Comptroller General of the United States, a position that cemented his legacy as the “Best Watchdog in Show.”

