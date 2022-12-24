The structure bearing his name, the Warren Bridge, connects the banks of the Alligator River in Tyrrell County and is 2.8 miles long, however, the political legacy of Lindsay C. Warren, spans decades.
Born in 1889, in Washington, Warren was a lawyer, legislator and congressman. A Democratic politician, he served in the U.S. Congress from North Carolina between 1925 and 1940. From 1940 to 1954 Warren served as only the third Comptroller General of the United States, a position that cemented his legacy as the “Best Watchdog in Show.”
His North Carolina political lineage can be traced back to his grandfather, Judge Edward Jenner Warren, and his father, Judge Charles Frederick Warren, both commemorated North Carolina politicians, who also received praise from both sides of the political aisle.
Warren distinguished himself rather early politically and, according to the General Accounting Office (GAO), struggled at times to meet his financial obligations at the University of North Carolina.
Attempting to alleviate the lack of funds problem, Warren constructed a roulette wheel to promote campus entertainment and to assist with his tuition needs. The dean of the school eventually was apprised of the enterprise and confiscated the apparatus.
As the story goes, according to the GAO, the Dean praised Warren for his mathematical acumen — the wheel he built made it impossible for the gambler to win, but urged to make ends meet through a more traditional manner. Warren worked at a bank and eventually earned a law degree from UNC.
After passing the bar in 1912, he became active in North Carolina Democratic state politics and cut his political teeth in Raleigh.
His public service career began with election to the N.C. State Senate in 1917. He was re-elected in 1919. Associated with O. Max Gardner politically, he succeeded Gardner as President Pro-Tem of the N.C. Senate when Gardner became Lieutenant Governor. Gardner, Warren and J. Melville Broughton were the force behind a group of Young Turks in the Democratic Party that opposed the then powerful conservative Simmons-Bailey faction.
In the 1920 North Carolina Special Session of the legislature on woman suffrage, Warren opposed its champion, outmaneuvering the proponents and defeated the proposed amendment in the senate. He served in the House in 1923–25.
After a term in the State House, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1924. The politician ran unopposed for eight terms in that position solidifying his popularity among voters and constituents.
During his tenure, he was chief sponsor for the Merchant Marine Act, Cape Hatteras National Seashore Act, Wright Brothers Memorial, Executive Reorganization Act of 1939 and Congressional Reappointment Act of 1940. He also served as chairman of the House Accounts Committee.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt nominated Warren to be Comptroller General three times before Warren ultimately accepted. He was officially appointed in the summer of 1940.
Warren was instrumental and a driving force in creating the independent agency that oversees government finances as we know it today. Warren’s time at GAO spanned U.S. involvement in World War II, the Cold War and the Korean War.
In the midst of the turmoil, Warren focused on improving the financial management of the federal government and significantly increased the scope and pace of the work at GAO to help address the federal government’s financial challenges.
Warren was passionate about his position and conveyed that message to President Roosevelt in a 1942 note sent to the President.
“I get up every morning at 6:30 a.m. eat no lunch, never leave the building unless called on official business and get home late… The work of the General Accounting Office has increased over 100 percent in the last two years, and we think we are playing a vital part in the war effort,” wrote Warren.
He also implemented a plan to transform the department from a voucher-checking agency to one that issued substantive, comprehensive audit reports.
The Comptroller is also credited with expanding and improving relationships with Congress. His experience in the House of Representatives enabled him to work with those in Congress while protecting the agency from the Executive Branch’s efforts to alter the GAO’s role, function and authority. In short, Warren solidified the agency as a legislative body, free from Executive interference.
Health issues forced him to retire from his position 18 months before fulfilling the 15-year appointment, leaving his post in 1954.
Following his retirement, the Baltimore Evening Sun observed that Warren had an “old-fashioned conception of honesty and a rugged capacity to stand up to pressure from others without being offensive.”
Many believe that under his administration, GAO won much wider esteem, so much so that the Washington Star wrote that Warren rates “a blue ribbon: Best watchdog in show.”
As the official watchdog of federal expenditures, Warren is credited with returning over $900 million to the government during his term. Managing the GAO in World War II, during a time when war contractors sought to take advantage of government agencies took strength and foresight.
In 1949 Warren out-maneuvered Herbert Hoover, who attempted to make the Comptroller General more accountable to the executive branch. Sam Rayburn recognized Warren in 1953 for his “fine sense of justice and his fine judgment,” and Life Magazine named him ‘On of the nation’s ten ablest Congressman’ in 1939.
By 1959 Warren’s health had recovered enough for him to return to the state senate and subsequently he was touted as “the most powerful man in the 1961 legislature.”
In 1962 he attended the dedication of the Lindsay Warren Bridge over the Alligator River, connecting the mainland to the Outer Banks. Failing health in 1966 kept him from the dedication of the Lindsay Warren Visitor Center at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.
Warren died in 1976 and is buried in Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, near his family home overlooking the Pamlico River.