Camp Corral will begin accepting applications for its 2022 summer camp programs on Feb. 1, including one at the Eastern 4-H Center along the Albemarle Sound, which will occur from July 3-8.
Camp Corral programs are designed to help the children of wounded, ill and fallen military service members gain respite and strengthen coping skills for the everyday challenges they face.
The nonprofit will serve 40 percent more military kids in 2022 by expanding its annual summer camps.
70 percent of parents reported an improvement in their child’s mental health after participating in a camp, emphasizing the effectiveness of support programs tailored to the unique experiences of military kids.
Applications open Feb. 1 for in-person camps spanning 14 states, while virtual programs and peer support networks are available for military-connected families who cannot attend in person.
The Eastern 4-H Center is a full-service summer camp facility located on the southern shores of the Albemarle Sound in northeastern North Carolina. Camp activities include Canoeing, Kayaking, Rock Climbing, Ecology, Swimming, Target Sports, Team Challenge Course and Crafts.
Highly qualified and well-trained Cabin Counselors and Program Instructors from all over the country lead and care for campers while helping to foster life skills growth.
It is located at 100 North Clover Way in Columbia.