Celebrating Black History

Happy Black History Month!
At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we are celebrating the lives and contributions of African American historical figures with a brand-new display. We also have online curriculum posts that include lessons and activities available on our Facebook page.
Looking for a new book to explore this week? Check out some of our new arrivals below. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Adult Fiction:
“Behind the Light of Golowduyn,” by Deborah M. Hathaway
“Blink of an Eye,” by Iris and Roy Johansen
“Disrespectfully Yours,” by Raynesha Pittman
“Highland Raven,” by Melanie Karsak
“Outlawed,” by Anna North
“Serpentine,” by Jonathan Kellerman
“The Empire Trail,” by Jeff Rovin and Ralph Compton
“The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah
“The History of I-Botics,” by Isaac Asimov
“The Prophets,” by Robert Jones Jr.
“The Shadow Box,” by Luanne Rice
“The Unwilling,” by John Hart
“Trial and Error,” by Robert Whitlow
Non-Fiction:
“1493,” by Charles C. Mann
“Buffalo City and the Blount Patent,” by Bill Barber
“Crossing the Inland Sea: 350 Years of Albemarle Maritime History,” by Philip S. McMullan Jr.
“Grandma Gatewood’s Walk,” by Ben Montgomery
“Hyde Yesterdays: A History of Hyde County,” by Morgan H. Harris
“Lost Gold,” by Paul Bensemann
“Return of the Wolf,” by Steve Groom
“See It With a Small Telescope,” by Will Kalif
“The Cities of Art: Florence,” by Riccardo Nesti
“The Greatest Generation Speaks,” by Tom Brokaw
“The Pillars of Earth,” by Ken Follett
“The Secret World of Red Wolves,” by T. Delene Beeland
“Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind,” by Shunryu Suzuki
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Beauty and the Beast,” by Bobbi J.G. Weiss
“Cinderella,” by Jennifer Fandel
“Dark Hunger,” by Christine Feehan
“Green Lantern Legacy,” by Minh Le and Andie Tong
“Hulk: The End,” by Peter David and George Perez
“Mr. Kazarian Alien Librarian: The Astroid Excursion,” by Steve Fox
“Robin Hood,” by François Corteggiani
“Wall-E,” by Alessandro Ferrari
YA Fiction:
“Crave,” by Tracey Wolff
“Lore,” by Alexandra Bracken
“On the Come Up,” by Angie Thomas
“Winterkeep,” by Kristin Cashore
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood,” by Gary Paulsen
“Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: One Dead Spy,” by Nathan Hale
“Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: The Underground Abductor,” by Nathan Hale
“Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: Treaties, Trenches, Mud, and Blood,” by Nathan Hale
“Rocks Minerals and Gems,” by John Farndon
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Between Us and Abuela: A Family story from the Border,” by Mitali Perkins
Juvenile Easy Non-Fiction:
“My NC from A to Z,” by Michelle Lanier
Step Readers:
“I Love Cake,” by Frances Gilbert
“L.O.L. Surprise: Let’s Be Friends,” by B.B. Arthur
“Storybots: Velociraptors,” by Scott Emmons
Audiobooks:
“Deadly Cross,” by James Patterson
Large Print:
“All the Colors of Night,” by Jayne Ann Krentz
“Bitter Pill,” by Fern Michaels