This week marks the end of the Tyrrell County Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, and we have had our most successful year to date!
This year we had 27 children from birth through twelfth grade actively participate in the program by completely reading at least one book during the summer. To top it all off, 22 of those participants read 15 books or more, thereby completing all individual reading goals. This number reflects the most program completions we have had in a single summer since our reading requirement model started in 2018.
What is even more impressive are the final reading statistics from throughout the summer. Between all the participants, a combined total of 597 books were read this summer, and over 50,000 individual pages. Believe me, I counted (just kidding, of course).
To celebrate this awesome accomplishment by all these wicked smart readers, the library team and the Friends of the Tyrrell County Public Library are throwing a pizza party for all participants in the program, at which time we will distribute prizes in keeping with the “Tails and Tales” theme for all the hard work accomplished this summer.
I am so proud of all of our participants, and would also like to thank our community partners and our excellent Library team for providing 25 fun and educational events throughout the Summer Reading Program. You all truly made summer 2021 special!
In addition to winding down the Summer Reading Program, we also received a donation from a local author this past week.
Bill Barber, local historian, donated his new book, Tyrrell Timber: A History of the Branning Manufacturing Company and Richmond Cedar Works. This new publication covers the history of Tyrrell’s booming timber industry in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
During this period of time, Tyrrell County witnessed its second-highest rate of population growth in its history. Furthermore, the influence of the Branning Manufacturing Company, which had timber mills all along the Albemarle Sound, and the Richmond Cedar Works, which was based out of Gum Neck, were so great, that it influenced the economies of surrounding counties.
Barber even states that at one point, nearly half of Edenton’s workforce was employed by the Branning Manufacturing Company. Not only does this book discuss the history of Tyrrell County, but it also highlights the economic cooperation that the Albemarle Sound brought to the area.
The influence of this industry even went beyond the region. In the book, Barber discusses how the Richmond Cedar Works was at one point considered the largest manufacturer of woodenware in the world. The impact of this industry also helped facilitate migration throughout the Eastern United States. For example, a couple of weeks ago we received an inquiry from an individual based in the northeastern United States who had tracked his ancestor’s movements to Fayetteville and was wondering if his ancestor had any connection to Columbia. As it turned out, this individual’s ancestor, along with others, found their way to northern states by working in Tyrrell’s timber industry and earning enough funds for passage.
We are excited to have this new work a part of our collection as it will add to the knowledge of our community’s history while making our genealogical collection stronger. Thank you so much to Bill Barber for his hard work in researching this subject and for donating this copy to our collection.
Be sure to swing on by and check it out! Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.