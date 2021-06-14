This Saturday marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, when Union Army general Gordon Granger entered Galveston, Texas, and formally announced President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which ended the institution of slavery in the former Confederate states. To celebrate the anniversary of this fundamental moment in American history, the Tyrrell County Public Library has developed a new display of books that discuss the history of Juneteenth and the biographies of prominent abolitionists.
As the summer sees so many important anniversaries in our nation’s history that encourage us to remember our ancestors and our heritage, we will be hosting a “Preserving the Past Workshop” at 11 a.m. in the genealogy room this Saturday. Participants in this workshop will learn the basics of how to preserve family photos and documents so these important family memories can be passed down to future generations. Participants will also receive an info packet explaining how to preserve different types of historical media. As a bonus, participants can bring one family document/book and a USB flash drive to have that document digitized for FREE! USB flash drives are available for purchase at the circulation desk for $10.
This Juneteenth is all about remembering the past and celebrating liberty and freedom for all Americans. We hope you can join us at the Library to learn more about this important event and how we can preserve the memory of past generations. Have a great week!