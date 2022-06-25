The following awards and honors were presented recently at Columbias Middle School.
Sixth Grade
Cisneros-Tiznado, Ximena — Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average Math, Most Improved ELA;
Davenport, Riley – Outstanding CMS Student;
Garcia-Carrillo, Montserrat – Outstanding CMS Student;
Godfrey, Tisharri – Most Studious Overall Math Student;
Kee, Ikerah – Most Magnificent Mental Math Student;
McNair-Burrus, Jaylen – Yearly Honor Roll, Most Studious Overall Math Student;
Mora-Talavera, Yaneri – Outstanding CMS Student, Most Improved Math;
Nguyen, Allison — Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average Math;
Payne, Sebastian – Most Improved Social Studies, Most Magnificent Mental Math Student;
Reynolds, Connor – Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average Science;
Santibanez-Castaneda, Rebecca – Most Improved ELA;
Shull, Jazlyn – Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Highest Average Social Studies;
Smith, Jaxon – Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average ELA, Most Improved Math;
Sykes, Isaiah – Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average ELA;
Vasquez, Maraly – Yearly Principal’s List, Highest Average Social Studies ;
Webster, Samuel – Yearly Principal’s List, Highest Average Math, Highest Average Science, Highest Average Social Studies; and
Withrow, Karsin – Most Improved Social Studies.
Seventh Grade
Burrus, M’ya — Outstanding CMS Student;
Clark, Wyatt — Outstanding CMS Student, Most Improved in Exploring Woodworking;
Collins, Ange l– Outstanding Student Exploring Woodworking;
Dominguez-Raygoza, Angel — Most Improved Social Studies, Excellence in Art;
English, Ava-Joy — Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Highest Average Social; Studies, Excellence in Art, Highest Average Exploring Woodworking;
Etheridge, Jaslene — Highest Average Math;
Garrett, Bryson — Most Improved ELA;
Horton, Anyla – Most Improved Math, Excellence in Art;
Keeter, Jerry – Most Improved Social Studies;
Marlow, Gabriel — Yearly Honor Roll;
Melton, Zyona – Outstanding Student Exploring Woodworking;
Perez, Johana — Most Improved ELA, Victor Bell Scholarship School Nominee;
Smith, Mattie – Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average ELA, Highest Average Social Studies;
Spruill, Camden — Outstanding CMS Student;
Spruill, Levi — Highest Average Exploring Woodworking;
Stallings, Mah’riyah — Highest Average ELA;
Voliva, Joslyn – Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Most Improved Math, Excellence in Art.
Eighth Grade
Basnight, Manaya — Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average for FACS Nutrition & Wellness;
Basnight, Ny’Keyia — Most Improved 8th Grade Student Award, Highest Average Math;
Chiprout-Cisneros, Giselle — Outstanding Student Health Science;
Coburn, Shawn — President’s Award of Educational Achievement, Outstanding CMS Student, Star Student Earth/Environmental Science;
Combs, Nevaeh — Most Improved ELA;
Copeland, Jaishaun — Highest Average Computer Discoveries, Most Improved ELA;
Davenport, Leroy — Excellence in Art;
Gregory, Emily – Most Improved Computer Discoveries;
Gutierrez-Cruz, Daniel – Excellence in Art, Most Improved Computer Discoveries;
Helms, Wesley — Most Improved Family & Consumer Science;
Johnson, George Henry – President’s Award of Educational Achievement, Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average Social Studies, Highest Average ELA, Highest Average Health Science;
Jones, Christian – Outstanding Student Computer Discoveries;
Lopez-Cervantes, Giselle — President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Highest Average ELA, Highest Average Math, Outstanding Student Health Science;
Maldonado, Alana – Most Improved Math, Excellence in Art;
Marner, Zhaniyah – Most Improved Social Studies;
Martinez-Garcia, Madeleine – President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Highest Average Math 1, Highest Average Social Studies, Highest Average ELA, Highest Average Health Science, Star Student Earth/Environmental Science;
Mauffray, Mason – Most Improved in Health Science;
McNair-Burrus, Josiyah — Most Improved Family & Consumer Science;
McQuigg, Evan — President’s Award of Educational Achievement, Outstanding CMS Student, Outstanding Student in Family & Consumer Science;
Melton, Amiya – Highest Average Computer Discoveries;
Mora-Reyes, Andi – Outstanding Student Computer Discoveries;
Nicholson, Emma – Excellence in Art;
Ordaz-Gonzalez, Daniela – Outstanding Student in Family & Consumer Science;
Sawyer, Jayden – Most Improved in Health Science;
Spencer, Amon – Most Improved Math;
Spencer, Isaiah– Most Improved Social Studies; and
Spruill, Travis – Highest Average for FACS Nutrition & Wellness.