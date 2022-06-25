The following awards and honors were presented recently at Columbias Middle School.

Sixth Grade

Cisneros-Tiznado, Ximena — Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average Math, Most Improved ELA;

Davenport, Riley – Outstanding CMS Student;

Garcia-Carrillo, Montserrat – Outstanding CMS Student;

Godfrey, Tisharri – Most Studious Overall Math Student;

Kee, Ikerah – Most Magnificent Mental Math Student;

McNair-Burrus, Jaylen – Yearly Honor Roll, Most Studious Overall Math Student;

Mora-Talavera, Yaneri – Outstanding CMS Student, Most Improved Math;

Nguyen, Allison — Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average Math;

Payne, Sebastian – Most Improved Social Studies, Most Magnificent Mental Math Student;

Reynolds, Connor – Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average Science;

Santibanez-Castaneda, Rebecca – Most Improved ELA;

Shull, Jazlyn – Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Highest Average Social Studies;

Smith, Jaxon – Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average ELA, Most Improved Math;

Sykes, Isaiah – Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average ELA;

Vasquez, Maraly – Yearly Principal’s List, Highest Average Social Studies ;

Webster, Samuel – Yearly Principal’s List, Highest Average Math, Highest Average Science, Highest Average Social Studies; and

Withrow, Karsin – Most Improved Social Studies.

Seventh Grade

Burrus, M’ya — Outstanding CMS Student;

Clark, Wyatt — Outstanding CMS Student, Most Improved in Exploring Woodworking;

Collins, Ange l– Outstanding Student Exploring Woodworking;

Dominguez-Raygoza, Angel — Most Improved Social Studies, Excellence in Art;

English, Ava-Joy — Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Highest Average Social; Studies, Excellence in Art, Highest Average Exploring Woodworking;

Etheridge, Jaslene — Highest Average Math;

Garrett, Bryson — Most Improved ELA;

Horton, Anyla – Most Improved Math, Excellence in Art;

Keeter, Jerry – Most Improved Social Studies;

Marlow, Gabriel — Yearly Honor Roll;

Melton, Zyona – Outstanding Student Exploring Woodworking;

Perez, Johana — Most Improved ELA, Victor Bell Scholarship School Nominee;

Smith, Mattie – Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average ELA, Highest Average Social Studies;

Spruill, Camden — Outstanding CMS Student;

Spruill, Levi — Highest Average Exploring Woodworking;

Stallings, Mah’riyah — Highest Average ELA;

Voliva, Joslyn – Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Most Improved Math, Excellence in Art.

Eighth Grade

Basnight, Manaya — Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average for FACS Nutrition & Wellness;

Basnight, Ny’Keyia — Most Improved 8th Grade Student Award, Highest Average Math;

Chiprout-Cisneros, Giselle — Outstanding Student Health Science;

Coburn, Shawn — President’s Award of Educational Achievement, Outstanding CMS Student, Star Student Earth/Environmental Science;

Combs, Nevaeh — Most Improved ELA;

Copeland, Jaishaun — Highest Average Computer Discoveries, Most Improved ELA;

Davenport, Leroy — Excellence in Art;

Gregory, Emily – Most Improved Computer Discoveries;

Gutierrez-Cruz, Daniel – Excellence in Art, Most Improved Computer Discoveries;

Helms, Wesley — Most Improved Family & Consumer Science;

Johnson, George Henry – President’s Award of Educational Achievement, Outstanding CMS Student, Highest Average Social Studies, Highest Average ELA, Highest Average Health Science;

Jones, Christian – Outstanding Student Computer Discoveries;

Lopez-Cervantes, Giselle — President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Highest Average ELA, Highest Average Math, Outstanding Student Health Science;

Maldonado, Alana – Most Improved Math, Excellence in Art;

Marner, Zhaniyah – Most Improved Social Studies;

Martinez-Garcia, Madeleine – President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Yearly Honor Roll, Highest Average Science, Highest Average Math 1, Highest Average Social Studies, Highest Average ELA, Highest Average Health Science, Star Student Earth/Environmental Science;

Mauffray, Mason – Most Improved in Health Science;

McNair-Burrus, Josiyah — Most Improved Family & Consumer Science;

McQuigg, Evan — President’s Award of Educational Achievement, Outstanding CMS Student, Outstanding Student in Family & Consumer Science;

Melton, Amiya – Highest Average Computer Discoveries;

Mora-Reyes, Andi – Outstanding Student Computer Discoveries;

Nicholson, Emma – Excellence in Art;

Ordaz-Gonzalez, Daniela – Outstanding Student in Family & Consumer Science;

Sawyer, Jayden – Most Improved in Health Science;

Spencer, Amon – Most Improved Math;

Spencer, Isaiah– Most Improved Social Studies; and

Spruill, Travis – Highest Average for FACS Nutrition & Wellness.

