Those driving through the town of Columbia seem to always remark on the beauty of the small hamlet nestled on U.S. 64 between Plymouth and Manteo.
Tourists aren’t the only ones who find the charming town a draw – it’s lifelong residents say they stayed there because of Columbia’s people, natural resources and beauty.
“Our natural resources are a primary drawing card,” Columbia Mayor James Cahoon said. “We have a lot of natural beauty.”
Cahoon pointed out the town’s locale within the Scuppernong River, the Alligator River and the Albemarle Sound.
He said those natural resources were more than a drawing card – they are also a ‘staying card’ as they kept many people in Columbia and Tyrrell County for work.
“We’ve primarily made a living from fishing, farming and logging,” the mayor said. “We have lived off our natural resources as well. That’s how we’ve made our living.”
Cahoon himself was a native of Tyrrell County who left to receive an education and returned to become part of Tyrrell County Schools. In his career, he was an assistant principal, principal, personnel director and assistant superintendent.
He also became involved in local politics, serving as chair of the Columbia Planning Board for more than two decades before serving five years as an alderman. For the past several years he’s been the mayor – and he said he is proud to serve the good people in town and represent them as an ambassador for Columbia.
“There are good people with solid values here,” Cahoon said. “It’ is a good place to live and raise a family. Our people are our strength. We are a people of community. When the chips are down, people are there.”
Columbia Town Manager Rhett White has a similar story to the mayor’s – only he was gone most of his adult life. White left Columbia and spent many years working with the North Carolina aquariums.
Eventually he returned home and got to work helping the town of Columbia – and he hasn’t regretted it.
White said while some see Columbia as a way to get to the Outer Banks, there are many who live, shop and eat right there in the Tyrrell County seat.
“It’s hard to go in the supermarket and not see people from Washington, Hyde and Dare counties,” White said. “A lot of folks shop here to avoid traffic.”
White said the town has become a “regional hub” for those within 30 miles.
He also said there are no gas stations in Gum Neck or Alligator and all the way back to Creswell which means many people come to Columbia for gas and food.
Columbia is home to a number of well-known eating establishments.
Among the town’s many other drawing cards is the Walter B. Jones Center for the Sounds, the Pocosin Arts School of Fine Craft, the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, the Tyrrell County Library and the Columbia Theatre.
White said he believes the town is fortunate to be the only municipality in Tyrrell County because it is home to the courthouse, post office and other hubs of activity in the county.
“The downtown is vibrant comparatively,” he said. “People can walk to the post office or the courthouse.”
In addition, the town boasts of Columbia Pharmacy, which is also an easy walk downtown to residents of the town.
“We are fortunate to have so many amenities right here in town,” White said. “All three schools are in the Columbia city limits.”
A second benefit to being the only municipality in the county is the cooperative efforts of the Columbia Board of Aldermen and the Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners.
“The town and county working together has been a strength for a number of years,” Mayor Cahoon said. “It would be difficult to accomplish some of the things we have without working together.”
One of the accomplishments was bringing an assisted living facility – the Tyrrell House – to Columbia. Cahoon said it was much needed and was a proud accomplishment of the entities working together.
Both Cahoon and White were proud of the rich heritage of Columbia, which was founded in 1793 as Elizabethtown. It was renamed Columbia in 1801, two years after it became the Tyrrell County seat.
Nestled along the eastern shoreline of the Scuppernong River, Columbia developed slowly when settlers from Virginia streamed into the Albemarle Region in the 18th century. Surrounding swamp forests, vast peat wetlands and pocosins restricted penetrations of interior around the town. In fact, the town was the most isolated and sparsely settled parts of North Carolina well into the 20th century.
Before the Civil War, Columbia was primarily a fishing and trading center. By 1908, the Norfolk and Southern Railway extended its track to Columbia, which helped to supplement boat travel between the town and surrounding communities.
While population began to decline post-World War II, White said there has been recent growth among members of the Latino community who are moving to Tyrrell County, buying old homes and restoring them.
“In many cases, Latino families are familiar with our town because they live or work here and have raised children here,” he said. “Many have purchased older homes and renovated them to a beautiful homes. It’s good for them personally, but its also good for the town.”
Mayor Cahoon said the cultural diversification over the last two decades has been a real positive for Columbia.
The mayor said the town was happy to see Latino neighbors become homeowners, and many of the homes had slipped into disrepair, but now were beautiful homes because of renovations and repairs by the new homeowners.
Cahoon said being a small town presented budgeting challenges because of trying to keep taxes low, and the restored homes helped increase the tax base.
He said the Columbia Board of Aldermen had been historically conservative budget wise to keep taxes low.
Other challenges include the Alligator River Bridge, which White said desperately needs replacing. He said the bridge is more than 60 years old, and was built for traffic in the 1950s and simply couldn’t handle the traffic that uses it on a daily basis now. The closest way around the bridge would cause a 90-mile detour, he said.
The town has also dealt with flooding issues due to rainwaters. It has been an increasing problem over the past 10 years.
As they look forward to the future, both Cahoon and White said the town needed to diversify its workforce and both said they believe echo tourism was a part of Columbia’s future. The town already sees a number of leisure fishermen and birdwatchers and they hope to see that grow.
They each said the Pocosin School of Fine Arts would help with that growth.
Another plan for growth is the location of a hotel in the town, a process which will include both the town and county officials.
Whatever the future holds, Mayor Cahoon said it would be made brighter by the natural beauty his town already has.
“We’re fortunate to call Columbia home,” he said. “It just has so much natural beauty.”