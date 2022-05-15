Darkening skies and repeated severe weather alerts didn’t dampen the spirits of Columbia resident’s last Friday evening as young and old gathered downtown to mingle and munch in support of Columbia’s First Friday celebration.
The buzz from the Hillbilly Cafe, where locals go to visit and visitors go to feel local, was periodically interrupted by alarming severe weather text alerts as hungry event goers waited for seats to empty.
Event organizer Barbara Fleming wished more vendors had shown up.
“I was getting calls all day Friday from vendors cancelling. The weather scared them off,” Fleming said, displaying a hint of disappointment.
While the crowd may have been lighter with fewer vendors, weather didn’t stop Eleanor Beasley from setting up her cake table packed with whole cakes and slices.
“My grandson has always wanted to go to Rocky Top Worship Center, so I decided to bake our way there,” said Beasley.
A selection of Pineapple, Coconut and German Chocolate whole cake sales may make that trip possible.
Seventh grade teacher Miriam Fauth offered modeling clay instructions to Oliver and Carter Crawford, while seventh grade student Brian Hernandez displayed his artistic talents manning the face painting table.
A cardboard fort, constructed from Pledger Hardware boxes, proved to be a highlight attraction confirming kids still love to play in boxes.
Artisan Sybill Brickhouse, owner of The Glass Woods, thought it was a good event considering the weather. Brickhouse’s lamp posts were a big hit.
And while the vendors and the children and their parents enjoyed the evening while catching up with friends and neighbors, the highlight of the night was the appearance of Columbia icon, 100-year-old resident Myrtle Mitchell. Mitchell was married to famed local barber Bob Mitchell for 81 years before his passing at 104 in 2021.
“Oh, dear, what a wonderful evening,” Mitchell said as she is looking forward to her birthday in July.
Fleming, who came up with the idea of First Friday is looking forward to a larger turnout throughout the summer.
“We have this beautiful waterfront. We need to use it. June could be very busy due to graduation and July will be busy because of July 4th weekend,” she said.
The waterfront was the perfect backdrop for guitarists Carolsol Lee and Andy Keeler as their folksy, whimsical, foot tapping tunes — many self-composed — almost got the crowd dancing as they played on the plaza in front of City Hall.
Monica Mauffray, Columba Financial Officer, thought the event was great.
“Even with all the weather swirling around us, people still enjoyed themselves. I didn’t get to the first one last month, but this is wonderful event,” Mauffray said, adding, Barbara Fleming is a go-getter. That’s the only way to describe her. If Barbara is determined to do something, it will get done.”
According to Fleming First Friday’s will continue throughout the summer. For more information on the event, and how to become a vendor contact Barbara Fleming. 252-394-5441.
John Foley can be reached via email at chowannews@ncweeklies.com.