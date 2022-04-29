There is excitement in Columbia!
Once a month, on the first Friday of that month, local businesses, artists, musicians and local organizations will be out on Water Street, in front of the Columbia Town Hall, from 5-8 p.m., celebrating the start of a new month.
There is something for everyone with music, activities, shopping and fun. Thanks to planning and organizing from Barbara Fleming, George Haislip, the town of Columbia and several volunteers, this new tradition is taking root. It promises to be a lovely gathering on the Scuppernong.
The Tyrrell County Public Library and the Friends of the Library will be at this community event with a regular pop-up mini-book sale.
Visitors to the booth can browse some wonderful titles for purchase, get a library card and even become an official Friend of the Library. All book sale proceeds go toward our Summer Reading Program and other children’s programming.
The next First Friday Event is on Friday, May 6. If you have any questions for the library or want to know how you can become a Friend of the Library, swing by or call us at 252-796-3771.
If you have questions about the event or would like to have a booth, contact Barbara Fleming at 252-394-5441.
Check out some of our latest releases to the collection below, have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Adult Fiction:
“The Atlas Six,” by Olivie Blake
“Black Cake,” by Charmaine Wilkerson
“Bless Me Ultima,” by Rudolfo Anaya
“The Book of Cold Cases,” by Simone St. James
“China Room,” by Sunjeev Sahota
“The Christie Affair,” by Nina de Gramont
“Crimson Summer,” by Heather Graham
“The Diamond Eye,” by Kate Quinn
“Dream Town,” by David Baldacci
“Great Circle,” by Maggie Shipstead
“The Henna Artist,” by Alka Joshi
“The Investigator,” by John Sanford
“Katherine Parr, The Sixth Wife,” by Alison Weir
“Libertie,” by Kaitlyn Greenidge
“Looking for Leroy,” by Melody Carlson
“Lucky Breaks,” by Yevgenia Belorusets
“Memory’s Legion,” by James S.A. Corey
“The Missing Piece,” by John Lescroart
“No Heaven for Good Boys,” by Keisha Bush
“The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley
“The Recovery Agent,” by Janet Evanovich
“Relative Justice,” by Robert Whitlow
“A Relative Murder,” by Jude Deveraux
“The Sacred Bridge,” by Anne Hillerman
“A Safe House,” by Stuart Woods
“The Secret Keeper of Jaipur,” by Alka Joshi
“Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You,” by Misha Collins
“The Stand,” by Stephen King
“The Summer Getaway,” by Susan Mallery
“Three Perfect Liars,” by Heidi Perks
“Watchers,” by Dean Koontz
“What Happened to the Bennetts,” by Lisa Scottoline
“Wild,” by Kristin Hannah
“You Love Me,” by Caroline Kapnes
Non-Fiction:
“Against All Odds,” by Alex Kershaw
“The Autobiography of Malcolm X as told to Alex Haley,” by Malcolm X and Alex Haley
“Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski,” by Ian O’Connor
“De-extinction: The Science of Bringing Lost Species Back to Life,” by Rebecca E. Hirsch
“The Nineties: A Book,” by Chuck Klosterman
“The Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine,” by Anne Applebaum
“Start With Prayer: 250 Prayers for Hope and Strength,” by Max Lucado
“Stolen Focus,” by Johann Hari
“Watergate: A New History,” by Garrett M. Gaff
“What If?” by Randall Munroe
Large Print:
“Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty
“Calder Grit,” by Janet Dailey
“Caramel Pecan Roll Murder,” by Joanne Fluke