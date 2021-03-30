Columbia High School Honor Roll
To qualify for the Principal’s List, a student must make no grade lower than 90.
To qualify for the Honor Roll, a student must make no grade lower than 80.
Those students qualifying for the Principal’s List at the end of the 3rd nine weeks are:
NINTH GRADE: Aiden Bryant, John Etheridge, Lee Scripture IV
TENTH GRADE: Layla Beals, Tucker Fleming, Anamaria Garcia Gutierrez, McKinley Gardner, Leticia Gonzalez-Ochoa, Mia Martinez-Garcia, Saige Roughton, Deidra Webb
ELEVENTH GRADE: Joshua Davenport, Kolyen Edwards, Andrew Etheridge, Ruth Fauth, Deyleny Hinojosa-Garcia, Vivian Hua, Mary Scott Jackson, Haylie Kimball, Zoe Maready, Vaniah Melton, Madison VanHorn, Jeslyn Vo
TWELFTH GRADE: Jacob Fauth, Brent Hassell, Maura Peaden, Sarai Santibanez-Castaneda
Those students qualifying for the Honor Roll at the end of the 3rd nine weeks are:
NINTH GRADE: Takayah Basnight, Rexton Brauer, Carson Bryan, Amiyah Cox, Sarai Dominguez Raygoza, Destinee Etheridge, Brayaa Franco Gonzalez, Jonah Hassell, Kaya Morris, Reagan Phelps, Laney Woodard
TENTH GRADE: Michael Bonilla, Jazmine Etheridge, Lamonte’ Jones, Coral McQuigg, Alaina Sawyer
ELEVENTH GRADE: Kalajan Arce, Aniya Branham, Autumn Clifton, Karly Davis, Raquel Gutierrez-Cruz, Destiny Harrison, Kaylyn Varner
TWELFTH GRADE: Caylee Armstrong, Justice Bowser, Angel Cisneros, Milagros Cisneros, Maricsa Davalos, Samuel House, David Liverman, Aaron Lopez, Rodrigo Marquez Barrios, Madelyn Mozgawa, Jasiya Norman, Brandon Patrick-Spencer, Nicholas Phelps